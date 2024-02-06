Jonathan Bailey fronts Orlebar Brown Spring/Summer collection in sweltering shoot

Hey there fellow traveller, ready for springtime? We definitely are after our first glimpse at Jonathan Bailey modelling the ‘BLOSSOM’ Spring/Summer ’24 collection by Orlebar Brown.

Stepping into the vibrant spirit of the season, the renowned British resort wear and lifestyle menswear brand has unveiled its latest line with an exciting campaign featuring the Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Wicked star.

Orlebar Brown Spring/Summer ’24 Blossom Collection Starring Jonathan Bailey (Images: Provided)

The Inspiration

Drawing inspiration from the essence of Blossom, this collection embodies a sunny, floral fantasy synonymous with life, joy, and renewal. Leave the dark nights and cold weather behind, Spring encourages growth, flourishing, and embracing new experiences.

“Letting go of the past petals, we embrace growth, beauty, and the unfurling of potential. It’s time to embrace the promise of tomorrow, open to all possibilities, everywhere, always,” Orlebar Brown has said.

The Collection

It’s all about colour, print, and texture, the fashion trifecta. At the heart of the collection lies the hero print, Fiore, a delicate floral motif featuring swim shorts, shirts, and resort wear in hues of blue, white, and earthy biscuit tones, crafted from linen and lyocell fabrics. Also, rich prints in reds and greens along with a striking blue and pink blossom photographic print complement the range. Luxurious materials such as linens, cashmere, knitwear, cotton silk, and merino pieces complete the ensemble. All that you need to ‘Holiday Better’.

Spring/Summer 24 also introduces the Graphite capsule, featuring active styles infused with technical details across swim shorts, t-shirts, sweats, and outerwear. Orlebar Brown’s iconic swim shorts, with distinctive side fasteners also come with a 5-Year Guarantee, reflecting their durability. They craft timeless menswear for enhanced holidays, prioritising sustainability through eco-friendly initiatives.

The BLOSSOM collection invites you to embrace the season’s spirit in style. To shop the collection, visit orlebarbrown.com