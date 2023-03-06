It’s all a blur in the Attitude March/April Issue
Let's get lost in the haze.
In Attitude’s March/April issue, models Michael Chima and Mani are giving us high fashion in motion as photographed by Jordan Rossi and styled by Joseph Kocharian.
As soft colours and bolder prints balance hard with soft, metallic makeup gives Mani and Michael an HBO Euphoria-esque blur.
It’s dreamy and beautiful and compliments their movements and the more delicate prints and tones of Spring/Summer 2023.
Photography Jordan Rossi Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Michael Chima and Mani at Next Models Hair Ross Kwan using Bumble and bumble Makeup Rocio Cuenca Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher