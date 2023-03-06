It’s all a blur in the Attitude March/April Issue

In Attitude’s March/April issue, models Michael Chima and Mani are giving us high fashion in motion as photographed by Jordan Rossi and styled by Joseph Kocharian.

As soft colours and bolder prints balance hard with soft, metallic makeup gives Mani and Michael an HBO Euphoria-esque blur.

It’s dreamy and beautiful and compliments their movements and the more delicate prints and tones of Spring/Summer 2023.

Michael wears full look by Givenchy. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Mani wears full look by Alexander McQueen. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Mani wears full look by Moschino. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Michael wears full look by Kenzo. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Mani wears top by Valentino, ring and earrings (worn backwards) by Shaun Leane, and bracelet by Hatton Labs. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Michael wears tank top and leather trousers both by Versace, and bunny ears by Fleet Ilya. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Mani wears full look by Miu Miu. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Mani wears hooded jacket by Patrick McDowell. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Michael wears top and trousers by Ahluwalia. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Mani wears tops and trousers, by Dion Lee, earrings and ring by Shaun Leane, and boots by Christian Louboutin. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Michael wears full look by Feng Chen Wang. (Image: Jordan Rossi)

Michael wears full look by Dior Men. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Mani wears gown by Edward Crutchley, and boots by Christian Louboutin. (Image: Jordan Rossi/Attitude)

Photography Jordan Rossi Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Michael Chima and Mani at Next Models Hair Ross Kwan using Bumble and bumble Makeup Rocio Cuenca Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher