Gucci dials up the sex appeal as a new era takes shape

If you were around in the late ’90s, Tom Ford at Gucci was impossible to ignore. His heady mix of disco and decadence defined the era, turning the Italian brand into a playground of eroticism, and extravagance. Now, Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, Demna, pays homage to that daring spirit with his debut collection for the house.

The Gucci: La Famiglia campaign revisits the brand’s legendary sex appeal with a wink and a nod. Shot by celebrated photographer Catherine Opie, the campaign captures models inhabiting multiple personas. Sleek socialites meet rebellious partygoers, all framed through Gucci’s iconic codes.

The collection mines the archives for 60s-inspired tailoring, elevated outerwear, bamboo bags, and horsebit-detailed denim – a piece already poised to become this season’s must-have. The overall effect is unapologetically bold, proving that sex appeal remains central to the Gucci identity.

Before his Gucci takeover, Demna was making waves as creative director of Balenciaga. Definine the 2010s with his subversive streetwear, his collections blended sharp tailoring with oversized silhouettes. In challenging convention he turned the brand into a global powerhouse and cemented his reputation as one of fashion’s most influential designers.

By blending archival inspiration with his own fearless vision, Demna creates a Gucci that feels both nostalgic and entirely contemporary. Naturally, the campaign is a celebration of sex and style, serving as a reminder that, for Gucci, glamour has always been a little dangerous, a lot seductive, and impossible to ignore.

