Your ultimate festival guide: Top style essentials for making a statement

Polo Ralph Lauren Floral Silk Bandana – ralphlauren.co.uk

Elevate your festival style with this bold and intricate Italian-made bandana. The must-have accessory that is both practical and fashionable. Style on your head, tie it around your neck, trousers, or arm – the options are endless. Crafted from luxurious silk habotai cloth, its vibrant floral print adds a pop of colour to any outfit.

AllSaints Jacques Suede Western Boots – allsaints.com

Cowboy Carter is here to stay. Embrace your inner cowboy with The Jacques: stone-washed suede boots featuring intricate stitch work. It features a modern pull-on style with a rounded toe, perfect for pairing with light wash jeans and bikers.

Casablanca Music For The People Convertible-Collar Printed Silk-Twill Shirt – mrporter.com

A printed shirt is a festival staple, especially in a luxurious soft material. Casablanca’s ‘Music For The People’ shirt, inspired by Nigerian culture, showcases ’70s vinyl record motifs and instruments. Crafted from fluid silk twill, it boasts a relaxed, boxy cut.

Tom Ford Xavier Sunglasses – tomford.co.uk

A statement pair of sunglasses is not only practical but also a stylish finishing accessory to every outfit. Tom Ford’s Xavier Sunglasses exude 70s vibes with warm tones. Featuring a shiny metal style, they flaunt the iconic T logo on the temple.

Bobbies Amalfi Toiletries Bag – bobbies.com

A good quality and fashionable toiletry bag is the perfect staple for all your essentials. Handmade in Portugal, Bobbies’ Spanish grain leather toiletries bag features a cotton twill lined interior and zip closure. Designed by Jean-Bobby, it comes in a blue box with a gold logo, adding Parisian elegance.

Nanushka Novan Knee-Length Shorts – farfetch.com

As the trend of long shorts ascends, Nanushka presents this season’s essential. Crafted in Italy from OKOBOR™, their exclusive alternative leather known for its supple texture and cruelty free qualities, these coffee brown shorts feature a relaxed, above-knee silhouette.

Onitsuka Tiger P Sacoche – onitsukatiger.com

A cross body bag in an eye catching print is definitely the way the go. Featuring two tigers and the “八” character, symbolising Kihachiro Onitsuka, this pouch boasts sansevieria flower patterns on an Onitsuka Tiger background. Ideal for essentials or also as a bag insert.

Ted Baker Jazzii Water Bottle – tedbaker.com

Stay hydrated in style with the JAZZII embellished water bottle from Ted Baker’s collection. It embraces refreshing embellishments, lifting even basic home accessories. A strap makes it easy to grab on the go.

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones – apple.com

The best way to get into the festival mood is by listening to the artists you’re going to see live. Beats Flex is versatile for your dynamic lifestyle. Magnetic earbuds play music when in the ears, and pause when around the neck. Flex-Form cable ensures comfort, while the magnetic feature keeps them tangle free.

Baileys Mint Choc Shake – baileys.com

Get in the festival spirit with Bailey’s new and delicious flavour. Savour an Irish twist on a classic dessert with Bailey’s blend of mint, chocolate, and Irish Cream. Perfect for celebrating with friends.

