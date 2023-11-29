Falling for you in Attitude’s latest style shoot

We’re feeling Fall in Attitude’s November/December issue, models Amadou, Mcdaniel, and Evans are serving the best of the Autumn/Winter ’23 collections as photographed by Kosmas Pavlos and creative and styled by Joseph Kocharian.

From standout accessories and reimagined classics to the most elevated outerwear – this season may just be the most stylish of them all.

Amadou wears Maison Valentino, shoes, and tie by Valentino Garavani (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Ferragamo (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Mcdaniel wears Lanvin (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Evans wears the Boxy Saddle bag, by Dior Men (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Amadou wears Alexander McQueen (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Amadou wears Thom Browne (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Versace (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Mcdaniel wears Prada (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Balmain (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Mcdaniel wears Louis Vuitton (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Mcdaniel wears Louis Vuitton (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Amadou wears AMI (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Amadou wears Acne Studios (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Amadou wears Balmain (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Mcdaniel wears Emporio Armani (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Amadou wears Louis Vuitton (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Bottega Veneta (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)

Evans wears Givenchy (Image: Kosmas Pavlos) Mcdaniel wears Paul Smith (Image: Kosmas Pavlos)



Photography Kosmas Pavlos Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Evans at MiLK Management Amadou and Mcdaniel at Select Model Management Hair and Makeup by Sven Bayerbach at Carol Hayes Management using Aesop and Curlsmith Photography Assistant Kai Jadwat & Alex Wilson | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher

See more fall style in Attitude’s November/December issue, out now.