The essentials you need for your New Year getaway

Whether you're off to Thailand, on a little city break, or just a night out with mates to ring in the New Year, we have something for everyone to keep you stylish on your trip.

DKNY Lounge Pant – very.co.uk

DKNY Lounge Pant

If you’re still rolling with the holiday comfort, do it in style with DKNY. DKNY’s street-style loungewear captures the essence of New York with timeless comfort, ideal for everyday relaxation. Crafted from pure cotton in a regular fit and features a cool striped pattern.

KHV Concept CT Sneaker London – khvconcept.com

KHV Concept CT Sneaker London

Elevate your style with the classic CT London sneaker, a handcrafted, low-cut silhouette made in Italy. Luxurious technical mesh, premium leather, and suede create a textured contrast. Perfect for day or night, pair with jeans for a relaxed weekend or a tailored blazer for a polished New Year look.

Blake Mill White With Pink Sakura Tree Accents Shirt – blakemill.co.uk

Blake Mill White With Pink Sakura Tree Accents Shirt

A good quality white shirt is a wardrobe style and we have just the one. This Blake Mill pristine white shirt is a timeless classic and features a beloved design in a tasteful pink hue. It embodies the Sakura Tree, a symbol of renewal and optimism, the perfect new year mantra. Crafted from our new 100% cotton sateen in a formal fit.

Uniqlo Heattech Ribbed Beanie Hat – uniqlo.com

Uniqlo Heattech Ribbed Beanie Hat

Elevate your style with the warm and cozy ‘HEATTECH,’ featuring an updated rib width for a better fit. Available in various colours, it features heat absorption comfort in a smooth nylon blend. The simple design effortlessly complements any outfit.

AllSaints Toni Regular-Fit Leather Jacket – selfridges.com

AllSaints Toni Regular-Fit Leather Jacket

A leather jacket in a vintage washed effect will elevate all your New Year outfits from day to night. Featured in Selfridges Project Earth for the use of sustainable materials, it is crafted from 100% sheep leather with a 100% recycled polyester lining for added comfort.

Norse Projects Sigur Straight-Leg Camouflage-Print Shell Trousers – mrporter.com

Norse Projects Sigur Straight-Leg Camouflage-Print Shell Trousers

Add some print to your wardrobe this season. The ‘Sigur’ trousers showcase a timeless camouflage design, part of the ‘Tab Series’ capsule with military inspiration. Crafted from lightweight shell, they feature straight legs and adjustable snap-fastening tabs on the waist.

Onitsuka Graphic Tee – onitsukatiger.com

Onitsuka Graphic Tee

Bringing in some of pops of colour as we head into the new year. Maximise your style impact with an oversized fit T-shirt featuring a bold tiger graphic on the back, creating a striking look. The embroidered logo on the right breast adds a touch of elegance. Crafted from 100% cotton.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner – nike.com

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

You can’t go wrong with a classic hoodie. Nike’s full-zip hoodie merges iconic elements from the timeless Windrunner and Tech Fleece jackets, ensuring a relaxed, athletic fit for layering. Crafted from premium, smooth fleece with at least 50% sustainable materials.

Craig Green Black Latch Down Jacket – ssense.com

Craig Green Black Latch Down Jacket

A crucial addition to your winter wardrobe is a top-notch jacket that combines warmth with style. Look no further than Craig Green’s taffeta jacket, filled with a cozy blend of down, polyurethane, and polyethylene.

Ted Baker Toure Croc Effect Luggage and Passport Travel Set – tedbaker.com

Ted Baker Toure Croc Effect Luggage and Passport Travel Set

Let’s not forget something for your travel companions. Elevate your new year travel style with the chic TOURE set – a passport holder and luggage tag combination. The croc-effect leather, high-shine finish, logo detail, and buckle fastening on the luggage tag make them both stylish and practical.

