Bottega Veneta leans into Venice’s cinematic allure

Since her appointment as creative director of Bottega Veneta, Louise Trotter has been no stranger to creating viral runway moments. We won’t soon forget the feather-like looks made from recycled microfibre glass that flooded our feeds during Milan Fashion Week.

Yet upon closer inspection, Trotter’s collections reveal a wardrobe grounded in effortless refinement. This perspective is placed at the centre of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign, which turns its focus to quiet precision, reframed through a cinematic lens.

Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Chris Rhodes)

Captured by British photographer Chris Rhodes, the imagery draws on the mood and atmosphere of Venice. In place of the overt grandeur of palazzos, the campaign finds drama in the everyday: textured walls, muted light, and tactile interior surfaces.

An interplay of vintage wallpaper and terrazzo flooring grounds the collection in a lived-in space, bringing the craftsmanship of each piece into sharper focus. Model Leon Dame is the main character, navigating metropolitan life with choreographed ease.

The core of the campaign revolves around Trotter’s new house signatures: Intrecciato weave slippers and bags that punctuate the clean lines of her sharp tailoring, alongside sculptural outerwear in shearling and faux fur. In true Bottega Veneta fashion, opulence is expressed through rich materials rather than lavish embellishments.

Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Chris Rhodes)

While past collections have explored unexpected textures and techniques, this season marks a shift in direction. The focus moves away from spectacle and towards restraint, embracing a quieter confidence that allows craftsmanship and materiality to take centre stage.

The result is a decidedly grown-up wardrobe, one that leans into sophistication rather than excess. The collection sharpens tailoring, refines silhouettes, and treats every piece as considered rather than performative. Summer might be just around the corner, but Bottega Veneta already has us working on our winter wish lists.