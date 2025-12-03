Get your Dr. Martens customised at the brand’s biggest flagship in Soho

Is there a shoe more ingrained in London subcultures than Dr. Martens? The brand’s signature 1460 boot has long been part of the uniform for punks, goths, mods and new wavers from Camden to Soho. It’s this history of non-conformity at the heart of the new Dr. Martens’ “beacon” store in London.

More than a retail space, the brand’s new Brewer Street flagship is a tribute to the brand’s rebellious heritage. As Dr. Martens biggest UK flagship location, the space offers more than just their iconic boots and limited-edition collaborations. Across two floors are mementos of the brand’s history, celebrating the subcultures that have shaped its universe.

Dr. Martens Brewer Street (Image: Provided)

The DIY spirit of punk lives on at the Alt Craft Bar. Offering the brand’s most comprehensive selection of customisation, customers can take classic silhouettes and truly make them their own. With a rotating line-up of “crafters in residence”, the station transforms Dr. Martens into even more of a statement piece. Of course, if you prefer to keep things classic the station also offers repairs to bring your favourite pair back to life.

Dr. Martens Brewer Street (Image: Provided)

At the heart of the new shop is a celebration of community. Beyond the endless rows of boots, the shop will serve as a third-space, giving customers an opportunity to arrange meet ups and more. Doctor’s Orders is the in-house café (a nod to the mid-90s Dr. Martens café in Covent Garden), that will host a varied cultural social programme. By partnering with creative communities across the UK, Dr. Martens promises pop-ups, live music and more.

For all the information on the new Brewer Street location head to drmartens.com.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.