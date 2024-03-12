Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, and more lead Coach’s Find Your Courage campaign

Coach’s ‘Find Your Courage’ campaign explores new frontiers by taking fashion to the virtual realm. The exciting collection features a star-studded lineup including virtual human Imma and the Coach Family, including Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Youngji Lee, Kōki, and Wu Jinyan. This innovative campaign, set in a mesmerising virtual universe, not only showcases Coach’s Spring collection but also tells a captivating story about finding the courage to embrace one’s authenticity. Something we can all get behind.

Coach’s mission is to empower individuals to express their true selves, echoing the theme of ‘The Courage to Be Real’. This campaign blurs the boundaries between physical and virtual worlds, reflecting the modern generation’s journey of self-discovery and the bravery required to navigate the complexities of identity.

The story

Lil Nas X in Coach ‘Find Your Courage’ Campaign Imma in Coach ‘Find Your Courage’ Campaign

The campaign unfolds in chapters. Imma embarks on a quest to uncover her courage by visiting each ambassador in their distinct virtual realm. Through encounters with icons like Lil Nas X, Imma learns valuable lessons about forging her own path and defying conventions. As the story progresses, she gains further insights from Wu Jinyan, Youngji Lee, Camila Mendes, and Kōki, each imparting their unique perspectives on courage and self-expression.

‘Find Your Courage’ blends cutting-edge CGI with AI-inspired visuals, perfectly capturing the campaign’s message of embracing innovation in creative expression. Alongside glimpses of the Coach Spring 2024 collection, the campaign showcases reinterpretations of classic Coach designs infused with youthful energy. For example, the iconic Tabby shoulder bag now comes in new quilted iterations.

Coach plans to extend the campaign’s reach through collaborations with gaming platforms, allowing users to dress their avatars in the latest Coach styles. Additionally, a multi-sensory experience inspired by the Quilted Tabby bag will bring this campaign to life in immersive retail environments.

The message

Camila Mendes in Coach ‘Find Your Courage’ Campaign Wu Tinyan in Coach ‘Find Your Courage’ Campaign Youngii Lee in Coach ‘Find Your Courage’ Campaign

Stuart Vevers, Coach’s Creative Director, explains, “‘Find Your Courage’ reflects the spirit of our Spring collection, celebrating American style through a contemporary lens. It’s about embracing new possibilities for self-expression while honoring our heritage.”

Sandeep Seth, Coach’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, and North America President, also adds, “Imma’s journey in our campaign challenges conventional notions of reality, inspiring us to explore new frontiers of self-expression. ‘Find Your Courage’ encourages consumers to embrace their true selves, despite societal pressures, fostering a sense of empowerment and authenticity.”

For more information and to shop the Coach Spring collection, visit coach.com

Credits

Director Valée Duhamel Photographer Charlie Engman Film Production Psyop Film & Print Post Production Mathematic Studio Advertising Agency Marcel