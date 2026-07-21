Theo James spends a day at the track with Church’s 

Heartthrob Theo James takes on a different kind of leading role for Church’s Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign. This time, he keeps things fully buttoned up, letting the shoes do the talking.

Shot by Samuel Bradley at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, the campaign leans into a distinctly British sense of nostalgia. Vintage cars, sweeping tarmac and open countryside set the scene, with James moving effortlessly between pit lanes and paddocks.

Church’s Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

It’s a world where heritage feels lived-in rather than staged, and where craftsmanship meets a more relaxed, contemporary attitude.

Founded in 1873, Church’s has long built its reputation on traditional shoemaking, but its latest collection shifts the tone from formal to fluid. Tailoring appears softer and less rigid, styled alongside utilitarian silhouettes that echo the function-first mindset of the racetrack.

The result is smart, but never stuffy – a modern take on gentlemanly dressing that feels as relevant off-track as it does on it.

The footwear anchors the story. The Sidley boot arrives in soft-grain tan leather with subtle brogue detailing, while the Sidbury derby is rendered in a rich cocoa suede that adds texture to more relaxed looks.

The Skipton Oxford offers a streamlined take on a classic, pairing seamlessly with contemporary suiting, while the Stanhope Chelsea boot delivers a clean, versatile silhouette. Meanwhile, the Farsley penny loafer strikes a careful balance. Polished, but with just enough ease to avoid feeling overly formal.

Church’s Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

Elsewhere, details bring character: the gleam of a vintage Aston Martin, the presence of a Great Dane, and an atmosphere that nods to tradition without feeling weighed down by it.

With Theo James at its centre, Church’s makes a clear case for a new kind of elegance. One that proves timeless style doesn’t have to take itself too seriously.

Discover the Church’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection at church-footwear.com.