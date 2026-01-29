Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY unveils a limited-edition collection for The Johnnie Walker Experience 

Scottish identity runs through every thread of Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. With each collection landing like a tartan bomb, last year’s Attitude 101 honouree has built a brand on the collision of chaos and tradition.

It only makes sense that the designer would team up with another iconic Scottish brand. In collaboration with The Johnnie Walker Experience, Jeffrey has created a limited-edition capsule collection.

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x The Johnnie Walker Experience (Image: Provided)

“Johnnie Walker has an incredible heritage,” the designer explained in a statement. “I was given the freedom to use that as inspiration – to play with it and make it personal.”

The four-piece collection pulls straight from the worlds of LOVERBOY and Johnnie Walker. A cap, scarf, T-shirt and tote bag come in the Experience’s signature shades of blue and orange. The Scotch ‘Standing Man’ mascot is reinterpreted in Jeffrey’s quirky illustrations. Wearing the designer’s signature banana boots, of course.

Accompanying the creative collection is a fashion film, The Walk, starring Honor Swinton Byrne. The actress, and daughter of Scottish screen icon Tilda Swinton, showcases the capsule alongside Jeffrey’s recently unveiled Autumn/Winter 2026 collection.

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x The Johnnie Walker Experience (Image: Provided)

“Scotland has such a strong creative energy, where humour, history and experimentation exist side by side,” she explains. “Charles is right at the forefront of that. He draws from culture with real intelligence and warmth, while constantly pushing it somewhere new.”

In the film, Byrne portrays three distinct archetypes: The Sartorialist, The Siren, and The Rebel. The Sartorialist pays homage to Johnnie Walker’s origins, while The Siren embodies the Scottish folk legend from which she takes her name. The Rebel represents Scotland’s underground – shaped by music, nightlife, and punk attitude.

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x The Johnnie Walker Experience (Image: Provided)

With the capsule collection sold exclusively at The Johnnie Walker Experience, fans will have to head to Edinburg to get their hands on it. Named 2025’s Leading Spirit Tourism Experience, the eight-floor immersive experience talks audiences through the 200-year history of Johnnie Walker.

To learn more about The Johnnie Walker experience visit johnniewalker.com.

