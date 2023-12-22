Get swim fashion ready with CDLP Resort 2024 Collection

‘To infinity pool, and beyond!’ Is that your new mantra also? Introducing CDLP Resort 2024, now available at CDLP online, marking the latest evolution in pool wear and swim fashion.

Whether you’re planning your summer vacation early or you’ve already booked to escape the cold, CDLP has just the collection you need to look effortlessly cool.

Resort 2024 showcases a curated selection of swimwear, elevating the experience with innovative materials and a fresh colour palette. The collection contrasts monochromatic off-white and white tones with also a bold cinnamon and rust leopard print, creating a striking yet harmonious visual contrast. The innovative garments feature a variety of finishes, ranging from a brushed matte to a smooth shine, enhancing the collection with a rich and varied touch.

The collection

CDLP Resort 2024 Collection (Images: Provided)

The separates are skilfully crafted from a woven twill blend of TENCEL™ Lyocell and linen, bridging the gap between tailored sophistication and casual leisurewear. The pieces feature relaxed lines and an airy weight, ensuring both style and comfort. Notable pieces include the Patch Pocket Jacket, characterised by deep front pockets and a concealed button placket, and the Semi-Tailored Trousers, which showcase soft front pleats, a half-stretch waist, and a belted front closure.

Furthermore, innovating the swimwear line-up, the Swim Short and Swim Trunks feature a new fabric and colour: a brushed recycled nylon poplin in crisp white, complemented by silver trims. Additionally, the core collection welcomes the jersey silhouettes – Swim Briefs, Swim Tanga Brief, and Swim Box Cut Brief – presented in a timeless white hue.

Captured in the beautiful Marseille, the campaign imagery, lensed by the talented Akila Berjaoui, perfectly encapsulates the essence of CDLP Resort 2024. The collection embodies a seamless blend of style, functionality, and sustainability, inviting you to embrace a new era of poolside elegance. Where are you wearing the new collection?

To shop the collection, visit cdlp.com