From SKIMS to PUMP! here’s your guide to the best men’s underwear worth showing off  

Underwear should never be an afterthought – especially not for gay men (it’s practically part of our personality). The right pair can turn a bad day around, a good date better, and a gym mirror selfie into a full-blown photoshoot. So, in the name of journalism (and curiosity), we’ve done the field research and found the best men’s underwear to keep you feeling stylishly bold and, more importantly, supported. You’re welcome.

PUMP! Touchdown Ninja Boxer (Image: Provided)

For those who like to show off, PUMP! has long been the go-to. After all, flashing that iconic logo says more than words ever could. Still, subtlety goes a long way these days which is what the Touchdown Ninja Boxer is all about. Sleek, black-on-black, and designed with a breathable mesh and a soft cotton cup to keep you cool when things heat up. Minimal fuss, maximum impact.

SKIMS 3″ Boxer Brief (Image: Provided)

Since SKIMS expanded into menswear in 2023, co-founder Kim Kardashian has solidifed her status as the queen of pants. At the centre of her underwear dynasty are the classic 3” Boxer Brief. Ultrasoft, ultrabreathable, and ultraflattering. While classic shades like Chalk and Onyx will always hold court in your drawer, limited-edition hues like Zinc add just enough attitude to make even your basics feel boujee.

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Asymmetrical Boxer (Image: Provided)

Boring boxers? Not in a decent man’s wardrobe. Thank fashion designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi for his sleek, asymmetrical cut that adds instant style. Crafted from ribbed jersey, these are understated, comfortable, and built to be noticed – without trying too hard.

David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Trunk (Image: Provided)

Living up to its name, the Ultimate Trunk from David Gandy Wellwear is just that. Designed with the sophisticated man in mind, it puts comfort first. No loud logos, no fuss, just clean lines and quiet luxury. Crafted from soft, breathable cotton with anti-odour and anti-bacterial technology woven in, it keeps things feeling (and smelling) fresh all day. Ideal for minimalists and neat freaks alike.

Classic for a reason, Calvin Klein never goes out of style. These low-rise trunks are crafted from silky-soft microfibre with a stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband, while a plant-based moisture-wicking finish keeps you cool no matter what activities you get up to.

M&S Autograph Secret Support Trunks (Image: Provided)

Who said comfort can’t be clever? M&S Autograph trunks lift, support, and feel ridiculously soft. It’s all in the Secret Support pouch that gives a discreet lift, added support, and all-day comfort. Crafted from smooth modal and ultra-soft Supima cotton, with super soft seams and latex-free elastic, they feel as good as they look.

Changing the underwear game for transgender men, author-turned-entrepreneur Kenny Ethan Jones founded LostFame to create masculine period care. Crafted from soft, breathable bamboo, it handles light absorbency with ease while delivering a silhouette that looks as good as it feels. Inclusive sizing and a built-in pouch provides trans people with the freedom to express their masculinity without compromise.