Find your new signature scent among the season’s standout fragrances

If there’s one way to elevate an outfit instantly, it’s with a signature scent. But with so many to choose from, where do you begin? Whether floral is your fancy or smoky tobacco is more your scene, today’s fragrances span the entire olfactory spectrum.

From scents that can whisk you from the streets of Havana to the peaks of the Alps, to blends infused with holistic ingredients designed to soothe and invigorate the senses. Let our latest fragrance guide help you find your perfect match this autumn.

Dries Van Noten Havana Gold 100ml (Image: Provided)

The newest addition to the “impossible combinations” fragrance line-up, Havana Gold is all about contrasts. Think the sultry warmth of Cuban nights with notes of sweet liquorice and deep, smoky tobacco. Housed in a sculptural, cold-to-the-touch brass bottle, the refillable eau de parfum is part scent part Brancusi sculpture for your vanity.

NISSABA Les Alpes 100ml (Image: Provided)

From Cuba to the Swiss Alps, fragrance’s greatest power lies in its ability to transport. NISSABA’s Les Alpes bottles the sharp, crisp air of the Argentera Mountains in the Italian Alps, with notes of pine needles and juniper evoking the cool clarity of high altitudes. Hints of hay add an earthy complexity, grounding the scent in natural warmth.

MEMO Odéon 30ml (Image: Provided)

Previously a Paris exclusive, Odéon is taking their River Seine inspired scent global. Odéon, aptly named after the bustling Parisian neighbourhood, is everything you expect from a perfume inspired by the French capital. French rose, tonka bean and patchouli strikes the perfect balance between creative and classic.

The Rolling Stones Satisfaction 100ml (Image: Provided)

If rebellion is more your style, Subversive Scents by The Rolling Stones was made for you. The lineup of five unisex fragrances – Wild Horses, Sticky Fingers, Satisfaction, Urban Jungle and Paint It Black – channels the many moods of rock ’n’ roll. Bold, sensual and unapologetically free-spirited, each scent makes a statement, though if you ask us, nothing beats the raw allure of Satisfaction’s blend of pineapple and cinnamon.

Vyrao Witchy Woo 50ml (Image: Provided)

When it comes to olfactory alchemy, Vyrao is pure magic. Witchy Woo blends thorny rose, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper into a scent that stirs both spirit and senses. Created to inspire love, clarity and confidence, it’s a fragrance for those who believe in the power of scent to heal, protect and empower.

19-69 June 28 100ml (Image: Provided)

You knew of it as a place of legend, where rules were broken and boundaries tested. Inspired by the spirit of the Stonewall Inn and the defiance of the first Pride, June 28 is enigmatic, sultry and unapologetically bold. Notes of saffron and patchouli intertwine to create a scent that captivates and lingers, a modern tribute to rebellion, freedom and the power of being unapologetically yourself.

Horace Vetiver Primavera 50ml (Image: Provided)

For those looking to start a new season on a fresher note, Horace’s Vetiver Primavera delivers just that. Keep the gloom of winter at bay with zesty lemon, yuzu and mandarin spritz to invigorate even those dullest of mornings, while earthy vetiver and woody notes add a grounding, sophisticated finish.