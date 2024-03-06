Spring / Summer ’24 runway collections are in full bloom in Attitude’s style shoot
Check out more in the latest issue of Attitude, out now
The storms are over in Attitude’s March/April issue, and models Sheldon and Joao are serving the best of the Spring/Summer ’24 runway collections as photographed by Eddie Blagbrough with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.
From the art of layering and intriguing textures and pops of colours – this season’s fashion is one for the books.
Photography Eddie Blagbrough Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Joao at IMG Models & Sheldon at Select Model Management Hair and Makeup Elvire Roux at Carol Hayes Management using Merit & Hair by Sam McKnight Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher
See more spring style in Attitude’s March/April issue, out now.