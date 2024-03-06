 Skip to main content

6 March 2024 9:56 AM

Spring / Summer ’24 runway collections are in full bloom in Attitude’s style shoot

By Aaron Pandher

The storms are over in Attitude’s March/April issue, and models Sheldon and Joao are serving the best of the Spring/Summer ’24 runway collections as photographed by Eddie Blagbrough with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.

From the art of layering and intriguing textures and pops of colours – this season’s fashion is one for the books.

Sheldon wears Bottega Veneta
Sheldon wears Alexander McQueen
Sheldon wears Prada
Joao wears Givenchy
Sheldon wears Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane
Joao wears Canali
Sheldon wears Homme Plissé Issey Miyake
Joao wears Acne Studios
Sheldon wears Fendi
Joao wears Moschino
Sheldon wears Kenzo
Joao wears Versace
Joao wears Ami Paris
Sheldon wears Amiri
Joao wears Dsquared2
Joao wears Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane
Sheldon wears Louis Vuitton
Joao wears Paul Smith

Photography Eddie Blagbrough Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Joao at IMG Models & Sheldon at Select Model Management Hair and Makeup Elvire Roux at Carol Hayes Management using Merit & Hair by Sam McKnight Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher 

