Spring / Summer ’24 runway collections are in full bloom in Attitude’s style shoot

The storms are over in Attitude’s March/April issue, and models Sheldon and Joao are serving the best of the Spring/Summer ’24 runway collections as photographed by Eddie Blagbrough with creative and styling by Joseph Kocharian.

From the art of layering and intriguing textures and pops of colours – this season’s fashion is one for the books.

Sheldon wears Bottega Veneta Sheldon wears Alexander McQueen Sheldon wears Prada

Joao wears Givenchy Sheldon wears Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Joao wears Canali

Sheldon wears Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Joao wears Acne Studios Sheldon wears Fendi

Joao wears Moschino Sheldon wears Kenzo Joao wears Versace

Joao wears Ami Paris Sheldon wears Amiri Joao wears Dsquared2 Joao wears Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Sheldon wears Louis Vuitton Joao wears Paul Smith

Photography Eddie Blagbrough Fashion Joseph Kocharian Models Joao at IMG Models & Sheldon at Select Model Management Hair and Makeup Elvire Roux at Carol Hayes Management using Merit & Hair by Sam McKnight Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher

