‘Nothing suits me like a suit’: Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot explores modern suiting
Let's not forget the importance of layering
From office wear to red carpets, has classic suiting left you feeling uninspired? In Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot, the timeless suit is deconstructed with a modern twist, transforming it into artful and dynamic looks. So grab your suit and get styling…
The classic black suit can be reimagined and elevated in so many ways. It’s all about the leather, from leather blazers and trench coats to even leather shirts, to add a toughness and immediate steez to your look. Playing with proportions is another key element; from maxi skirts to short shorts, mixing shapes brings dimension and freshness to the look. And let’s not forget the power of layering. Whether it be stacking shirts or styling multiple belts, thoughtful layering adds depth and intrigue to your outfit.
Credits
Photography & Creative: Jonas Huckstorf at LalaLand Artists | Styling: Anders Sølvsten Thomsen at LalaLand Artists | Models: Sam Dilkes at Chapter Management & Kit Jones at IMG | Grooming – Nao Kawakami at The Wall Group using Chanel Beauty | Casting – William Lhoest | Fashion Assistant – Aaron Pandher | Styling Assistance – Ella McKiernan & Rachel Xie | Production – Lalaland | Producer on Set – Bea Hatcher | Retouching – Nitty Gritty Berlin