‘Nothing suits me like a suit’: Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot explores modern suiting

From office wear to red carpets, has classic suiting left you feeling uninspired? In Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot, the timeless suit is deconstructed with a modern twist, transforming it into artful and dynamic looks. So grab your suit and get styling…

Sam wears blazer by Moschino, blazer (underneath) by Filippa K, top by Ferragamo, white shorts by Sunspel, leather gloves stylist’s own, earrings by Lié Studio Kit wears coat, jumpsuit and tie by Helen Anthony, belt by Bottega Veneta Sam wears blazer by Feng Chen Wang, shirt by Paul Smith, white shorts by Sunspel, tie by Feng Chen Wang, earrings by Lié Studio, socks by Pantherella, shoes by Ferragamo

Sam wears blazer by ECCO.Kollektive x Louis Gabriel Nouchi, white shirt by Prada, pink tie by Moschino, earring by Lié Studio Sam wears coat by MSGM, shirt by Sunspel, leather shorts by Juun J, socks by Pantherella, tie by Feng Chen Wang Kit wears blue shirt by Sunspel, stripy shirt by Dunhill, white shirt by Paul Smith, leather trousers by John Lawrence Sullivan, tie by Claudie Pierlot, belt by Bottega Veneta

The classic black suit can be reimagined and elevated in so many ways. It’s all about the leather, from leather blazers and trench coats to even leather shirts, to add a toughness and immediate steez to your look. Playing with proportions is another key element; from maxi skirts to short shorts, mixing shapes brings dimension and freshness to the look. And let’s not forget the power of layering. Whether it be stacking shirts or styling multiple belts, thoughtful layering adds depth and intrigue to your outfit.

Kit wears leather shirt and jacket by Louis Vuitton, earrings by Louis Vuitton Sam wears belt corset and trousers by Craig Green, necklace and earring by Lié Studio Sam wears suit by John Lawrence Sullivan, shirt by Moschino, earrings by Lié Studio, tie by Claudie Pierlot

Sam wears jacket, top and shorts by Comme des Garçons, socks by Pantherella, shoes by Saint Laurent Kit wears trench coat by David Koma white shirt by Prada, black tie by Paul Smith Sam wears jacket and skirt by L’ESKIZZO, leather boots by Ferragamo, necklace and earrings by Lié Studio

Credits

Photography & Creative: Jonas Huckstorf at LalaLand Artists | Styling: Anders Sølvsten Thomsen at LalaLand Artists | Models: Sam Dilkes at Chapter Management & Kit Jones at IMG | Grooming – Nao Kawakami at The Wall Group using Chanel Beauty | Casting – William Lhoest | Fashion Assistant – Aaron Pandher | Styling Assistance – Ella McKiernan & Rachel Xie | Production – Lalaland | Producer on Set – Bea Hatcher | Retouching – Nitty Gritty Berlin