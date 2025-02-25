 Skip to main content

25 February 2025

‘Nothing suits me like a suit’: Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot explores modern suiting

Let's not forget the importance of layering

By Aaron Pandher

Two images side by side, on the left model poses in trench coat, boxer shorts and tie and on the right model poses in black vest and suit
Kit (left) wears trench coat by Tod’s, trench coat (middle layer) by Xander Zhou, trench coat (inner layer) by Ami Paris, shirt by Tod’s, white shorts by Sunspel, black tie by Paul Smith and Sam (right) wears suit by Balmain, top by Charlie Hemsley, shoes by Saint Laurent, earring by Lié Studio

From office wear to red carpets, has classic suiting left you feeling uninspired? In Attitude’s latest main fashion shoot, the timeless suit is deconstructed with a modern twist, transforming it into artful and dynamic looks. So grab your suit and get styling…

Model poses sitting down in two dark grey blazers, white boxers and leather gloves
Sam wears blazer by Moschino, blazer (underneath) by Filippa K, top by Ferragamo, white shorts by Sunspel, leather gloves stylist’s own, earrings by Lié Studio  
Model sits down in brown check shirt, tie, trousers and overcoat in same fabric
Kit wears coat, jumpsuit and tie by Helen Anthony, belt by Bottega Veneta 
Model poses in open white shirt and boxers, with open tie and blazer with long black socks and loafers
Sam wears blazer by Feng Chen Wang, shirt by Paul Smith, white shorts by Sunspel, tie by Feng Chen Wang, earrings by Lié Studio, socks by Pantherella, shoes by Ferragamo
Close up shot of model in burgundy leather jacket, white collar shirt and pink tie
Sam wears blazer by ECCO.Kollektive x Louis Gabriel Nouchi, white shirt by Prada, pink tie by Moschino, earring by Lié Studio  
Model poses in red leather trench, white shirt, black tie with long black socks and loafers
Sam wears coat by MSGM, shirt by Sunspel, leather shorts by Juun J, socks by Pantherella, tie by Feng Chen Wang 
Model wears blue shirt over white shirt with sleeves rolled up, black tie tucked into black leather trousers with thick black belt
Kit wears blue shirt by Sunspel, stripy shirt by Dunhill, white shirt by Paul Smith, leather trousers by John Lawrence Sullivan, tie by Claudie Pierlot, belt by Bottega Veneta

The classic black suit can be reimagined and elevated in so many ways. It’s all about the leather, from leather blazers and trench coats to even leather shirts, to add a toughness and immediate steez to your look. Playing with proportions is another key element; from maxi skirts to short shorts, mixing shapes brings dimension and freshness to the look. And let’s not forget the power of layering. Whether it be stacking shirts or styling multiple belts, thoughtful layering adds depth and intrigue to your outfit.

Close up shot of model in black fitted suit and black shirt
Kit wears leather shirt and jacket by Louis Vuitton, earrings by Louis Vuitton
Models wears corset made of multiple belts with wide leg black trousers
Sam wears belt corset and trousers by Craig Green, necklace and earring by Lié Studio  
Model poses in pinstripe black suit with white shirt, black tie and chunky silver hoop earring
Sam wears suit by John Lawrence Sullivan, shirt by Moschino, earrings by Lié Studio, tie by Claudie Pierlot
Model poses in black over coat with short black shorts, long black socks & formal shoes
Sam wears jacket, top and shorts by Comme des Garçons, socks by Pantherella, shoes by Saint Laurent
Close up shot of model wearing leather trench coat, white shirt and black tie
Kit wears trench coat by David Koma white shirt by Prada, black tie by Paul Smith
Model stands in coordinating blazer and long skirt with chunky boots and layered necklaces
Sam wears jacket and skirt by L’ESKIZZO, leather boots by Ferragamo, necklace and earrings by Lié Studio

Credits

Photography & Creative: Jonas Huckstorf at LalaLand Artists | Styling: Anders Sølvsten Thomsen at LalaLand Artists | Models: Sam Dilkes at Chapter Management & Kit Jones at IMG | Grooming – Nao Kawakami at The Wall Group using Chanel Beauty | Casting – William Lhoest | Fashion Assistant – Aaron Pandher | Styling Assistance – Ella McKiernan & Rachel Xie | Production – Lalaland | Producer on Set – Bea Hatcher | Retouching – Nitty Gritty Berlin 

