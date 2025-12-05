7 for All Man Kind is making a comeback with a new creative director

There’s no denying that denim is back and better than ever. From the classic to the controversial, everyone’s favourite indigo wardrobe essential can’t keep out of the headlines. Getting in on the action is 7 For All Mankind who just announced a new creative director.

Taking year the early aughts premium denim brand is Nicola Brognano. A fitting choice, as the Italian designer’s stint as creative director of Blumarine revived the Y2K style. The era marked the height of 7 For All Mankind, founded in 2000 by Los Angeleans Michael Glasser, Peter Koral and Jerome Dahan.

“My goal is to create collections and products that honour the 7 For All Mankind DNA,” explains Brognano. “While infusing a confident ease and an of-the-moment attitude – one that complements the brand’s heritage in denim.”

Nicola Brognano (Image: Romain Duquesne)

To mark a new era for the brand Brognano will present the brand’s first ever fashion show. Taking place at New York Fashion Week in February, the move signals the brand’s ambitions to establish a high-fashion presence.

7 For All Mankind is just the latest in brands betting big on denim. Relaunches from American Eagle and Lucky Brand have reignited customer interest in classic blue jeans. While American Eagle used actress Sydney Sweeney to generate huge (yet controversial) engagement and sales, Lucky Brand doubled down on celebrity with TikTok star Addison Rae pushing their low-rise silhouettes.

7 For All Mankind is taking the biggest gamble yet by leveraging its revival to make a play for high fashion credibility. The forthcoming collection will not just be about jeans, but about an entire aesthetic – an attempt to solidify 7 For All Mankind as the definitive authority in the new, dynamic era of denim-anchored chic.

