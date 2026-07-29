Your next great adventure starts at London’s RPG Taverns

Forget awkward small talk in the pub. If you are looking to make new friends whilst embarking on epic adventures and potentially slay the occasional dragon, London’s RPG Taverns might just be your next favourite hangout.

Hidden away in Elephant & Castle, RPG Taverns has become one of London’s unique social venues. Whether you’re a Dungeons & Dragons veteran or a complete beginner, their mission is simple: create unforgettable stories in a space that welcomes everyone.

Built in 2024 by Kenny Ho, Shaan Jivan, Sam Lawes and Josh Saco, RPG Taverns was born from the founders’ own experience of London’s tabletop roleplaying scene. While they loved the immersive gameplay of games like Dungeons & Dragons, they found themselves constantly battling noisy pubs, cramped tables and venues that simply weren’t built for immersive roleplaying.

RPG Taverns brings your favourite games to life

RPG Taverns (Image: Provided)

So they went ahead and built one themselves. Offering atmospheric themed game rooms, RPG Taverns provides a space where those fantasy worlds can come to life, giving visitors the chance to battle monsters, solve mysteries and forge friendships around the game table – all whilst enjoying a pint!

While Dungeons & Dragons is the beating heart of the venue, visitors can enjoy a range of other games. Journey through Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying Game, navigate political intrigue in Vampire: The Masquerade, unravel the mysteries of eldritch horrors in Call of Cthulhu, or boldly go where no one has gone before with Star Trek adventures.

Games start from £16.50 per person, whilst The Lord of the Rings sessions are £24. Fancy bringing your own party? Private table bookings are also available for £78, which accommodate up to seven players, making it a fabulous night for friendship groups, birthdays or simply someone looking to swap cocktails for some critical hits (although you can do both here!).

RPG Taverns is a welcoming space for everyone

RPG Taverns (Image: Provided)

The founders have strived to ensure RPG Taverns is a welcoming space for everyone and remove the anxiety of joining a game with strangers. The venue has partnered with the Good Night Out initiative, with staff trained in conflict resolution, creating safer social spaces for everyone. Before every session, players are briefed on the venue’s code of conduct, with any discriminatory behaviour – including fantasy racism or homophobia – strictly prohibited. Guests can also use recognised safety tools, such as the X card, which allows anyone to pause gameplay if they become too uncomfortable or seek discreet support from the staff via WhatsApp.

RPG Taverns’ commitment extends far beyond just the gaming table as they actively work with queer-owned businesses such as Blondies, Queer Brewing and Closet Brewing, with whom they launched their collaborative Tabletop Beer earlier this year. The venue is also a strong supporter of the trans community through its partnership with Gendered Intelligence. During Pride Month, RPG Taverns donated 50p from every Pride cocktail sold to the charity after the team tragically lost a member of their community last year. The founders say Gendered Intelligence provided invaluable support to the individual’s family, particularly through its youth groups and helpline for young people awaiting gender-affirming healthcare.

In a city where genuine connection can be harder to find than rolling a natural 20, RPG Taverns is providing a space where the greatest adventures aren’t just found in the fantasy world, but in the friendships you can make along the way.

For more information, visit the office RPG Taverns Website.