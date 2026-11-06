Virginia votes to officially remove same-sex marriage ban from state constitution

Virginia voters have approved a measure removing the state’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

The amendment repeals language defining marriage exclusively as between a man and a woman and prohibits the state from denying marriage licences to two adults on the basis of sex or gender.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Virginia since 2014, but the original ban remained in the state constitution despite being struck down by federal courts.

Voters officially remove same-sex marriage ban in Virginia

The vote passed with 56 per cent of voters in favour and 43 per cent against, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The vote doesn’t legalise same-sex marriage because it is already legal. It removes the outdated constitutional ban and establishes state-level protections, including the right to marry, protection against the refusal of marriage licences and equal treatment under state law.

Del. R. Kirk McPike, co-chair of Virginians for Marriage Equality, celebrated the result: “Tonight, Virginia voters have affirmed that our Constitution should reflect the Commonwealth we are today, not the discriminatory policies of our past.”

“Virginians have taken an important step” – Del. R. Kirk McPike celebrates the vote

“By removing this outdated provision and affirming marriage equality, Virginians have taken an important step towards ensuring that every family is treated with dignity, fairness and respect.”

In 2006, Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage, which took effect in 2007.

The ban was struck down by federal courts in October 2014, allowing same-sex couples to marry in the state.

The 2026 vote took place alongside the US midterm elections, in which Virginia also re-elected Democratic incumbent Mark Warner to the US Senate.