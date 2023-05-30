‘Vile’ and ‘deadly’: Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill signed into law

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, has signed into law a “vile [and] deadly” anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

The Anti-Homosexuality Bill is among the harshest bills worldwide for its allowance of the death penalty for homosexual acts.

The bill was first passed by MPs in March. It made simply being LGBTQ+ a criminal offence.

However, President Yoweri Museveni returned the bill in April asking for differentiation between identifying as LGBTQ and engaging in homosexual acts.

Convening For Equality Statement on the Assent of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

A Thread 🧵

👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/gKaVL21KMP — Convening For Equality (CFE) (@CFE_Uganda) May 29, 2023

The bill still includes jail time (up to 14 years) for “attempted aggravated homosexuality.” This includes sex with a minor, someone who is HIV positive, and incest.

The death penalty or life imprisonment is imposed for “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activities.” This means sex education is criminalised.

The President’s signing of the bill on Monday (29 May) triggered immediate condemnation and outrage globally.

Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni (Image: WikiCommons)

Arthur Kayima, a queer human rights activist in Uganda, said the “vile, deadly legislation will do nothing to improve Uganda or the lives of Ugandans.”

Kayima highlighted that Museveni “would rather cause distraction by attacking our fundamental right to exist,” than address Uganda’s real issues.

“I am afraid for my community. How many of us will be jailed, or beaten, or further chased into the shadows of society? How many will die?”

“All of those who believe in our rights must fight this legislation and the forces behind it by all means necessary.”

“Governments worldwide must immediately act to assert the rights of gay people”

Mike Podmore, Director of STOPAIDS, also shared: “This bill is a public health threat that will decimate the HIV response.”

“It will criminalise the provision of key services and further entrench the deadly stigma that sadly still surrounds HIV.”

Podmore outlines: “Governments worldwide must immediately act to assert the rights of gay people and ensure the safety of LGBTQI+ Ugandans by ensuring frontline services are supported and safe asylum is given wherever needed.”

“The UK has a particular responsibility given it was the British Empire that first introduced laws criminalising gay people in Uganda.”

The Ugandan rights lawyer, Sarah Kasanda, has told CNN the law is already being opposed

“We are very hopeful that the Constitutional Court will nullify this law because it does not stand any constitutional scrutiny. It goes against the bill of rights enshrined in Uganda’s own constitution.”

She also added: “This bill does not reflect our values.”