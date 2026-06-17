Trans woman Kalena ‘Peaches’ Croskey dies in custody at Birmingham City Jail

Authorities in Alabama are investigating the death of Kalena ‘Peaches’ Croskey, a trans woman who died while in custody at Birmingham City Jail.

According to information released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Croskey was discovered unresponsive by correctional staff during the afternoon of 11 June. She was pronounced dead later that day, aged 32.

The Birmingham Police Department said the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation and no cause of death has yet been announced.

Why was Kalena ‘Peaches’ Croskey being held at Birmingham City Jail?

Records show Croskey had been held at the city jail since 21 April. She faced charges including disorderly conduct, public intoxication and third-degree assault.

News of her death prompted tributes from members of Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ community and from TAKE Resource Center, a nonprofit organisation that supports trans people of colour.

In a statement shared this week, the group wrote, “She was family. She brought light, laughter, and joy into every space she entered.”

The statement remembered Croskey’s love of Beyoncé, along with her enthusiasm for voguing and makeup artistry. “Peaches found ways to experience joy and share it with those around her,” the organisation added.

TAKE Resource Center also linked her death to broader concerns about mental health care and conditions inside the criminal justice system.

“She brought light, laughter and joy into every space” – TAKE Resource Center on Croskey’s death

“This loss is not accidental. It is a tragic reminder of the failures within the carceral system,” the organisation said, pointing to a “lack of adequate mental health resources, combined with negligence and systemic shortcomings.”

TAKE Resource Center said it plans to hold a memorial and balloon release during its Juneteenth event on 20 June.

“Rest peacefully, Peaches,” the organisation wrote. “Your life mattered, your presence was felt, and your memory will forever remain with us.”