Lush Pride tiger artist says ‘trans bodies are beautiful’ amid backlash over top surgery scars

The artist behind a Pride-themed window display at Lush has defended the artwork after it sparked criticism, saying it was created to celebrate trans people who have undergone top surgery.

The display, installed at the chain’s Chelmsford store ahead of Essex Pride on 21 June, features a tiger alongside the slogan, “Proud of My Stripes”. The animal’s markings are painted in the colours of the transgender flag and resemble scars from gender-affirming top surgery.

Artist Bucky Ringsell explained the inspiration behind the piece in an Instagram post.

“Being proud of your scars (aka stripes) is something everyone can take inspiration from, regardless of your journey” – artist Bucky Ringsell on his display for Lush

“I designed and painted this tiger to support and represent trans folks who have undergone top surgery – myself included. Being proud of your scars (aka stripes) is something everyone can take inspiration from, regardless of your journey. Trans bodies are beautiful,” Ringsell wrote.

The artwork was among several Pride displays showcased around the city in the run-up to Essex Pride. However, it has since become the subject of criticism from gender-critical campaigners and commentators.

Freelance journalist Janet Murray published an open letter to both Lush and Chelmsford City Council calling for the display to be removed.

“Mastectomies are not a fashion statement, an identity marker or something to be celebrated,” she wrote.

“Calm yourself my love. No teenage girls are having their healthy breasts removed” – Dr Helen Webberley, founder of online gender service GenderGP

“They are something women undergo because they are ill, because they are frightened, because they are trying to stay alive.”

Broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer also criticised the display on X, writing: “Ugh. This is DISGUSTING,” and claiming the retailer was “encouraging” teenage girls to “cut off their healthy breasts in the name of trans pride”.

She went on to describe the artwork as “dangerous and sick”, adding: “No parent should allow their child near your stores,” alongside a hashtag calling for a boycott.

Dr Helen Webberley, founder of online gender service GenderGP, pushed back against the criticism on X.

“Calm yourself my love. No teenage girls are having their healthy breasts removed, just teenage boys are having their gynaecomastia resolved so they can live in freedom in their bodies,” she wrote.

Webberley also said that puberty blockers “prevent the need for top surgery”, and praised Lush for recognising all teens.