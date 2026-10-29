Teen charged after alleged homophobic attack on gay man through Grindr

Eighteen-year-old Abdulwareth Alahmad has been released from custody after being charged in connection with an alleged hate-motivated attack on a gay man in Bluebird Park in Ellisville, Missouri, on 21 October.

According to charging documents cited by KMOV, the victim met someone called “Adam” through Grindr and was lured to the park around 2:20am.

When confronted by Alahmad, he allegedly told the victim: “I actually hate gay people,” before four other men who were reportedly hiding in nearby bushes attacked him.

Prosecutors say the attackers also used homophobic slurs

According to charging documents, the attackers also used homophobic slurs and demanded the victim’s keys and belongings. The victim’s phone was reportedly found smashed at the scene.

The victim escaped in his car and went to the Ellisville Police Department. He was reportedly hospitalised with serious injuries.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the incident, while police said camera footage showed Alahmad leaving the park. The victim later identified Alahmad in a photo lineup.

Abdulwareth Alahmad faces two felony charges

Alahmad faces two felony charges: first-degree assault motivated by discrimination and first-degree property damage motivated by discrimination.

Jay Kanzler, Alahmad’s attorney, said his client was “mistakenly charged” after meeting with police and prosecutors. He told FOX 2 that the alleged attacker had been misidentified.

Alahmad was initially held on a $200,000 (£150,000) bond. His attorney subsequently said he had been released on his own recognisance following discussions with police and prosecutors. The precise date of his release should be confirmed before publication.

A preliminary hearing is reportedly scheduled for 17 November.

The charges have not automatically been dropped.