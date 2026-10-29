Donatella Versace: ‘If I could relive any day, it would be a day with Gianni’ (EXCLUSIVE)

If Donatella could relive any day of her life, it would be a day spent with her brother Gianni, Versace’s original creative force whose murder in 1997 shocked the world. It’s an understandable wish given the journey they shared in establishing the world-leading fashion brand together in 1978, and the extremely close relationship they had shared since their childhood.

The period after Gianni’s death remains one of Donatella’s most challenging life experiences ever. “How did I overcome it? By putting one foot in front of the other – day by day – but in fabulous and very high heels,” Donatella recalls of that tumultuous time. “For me, Versace is family, power, unapologetic self-expression and love.”

Her involvement in the Versace empire began as vice president when the brand was founded. In those early years, Versace didn’t just change fashion; it rewrote the rulebook of popular culture. “We took the codes of the street and made them into the codes of couture,” she says of the identity at the root of the brand’s iconography. “In a world that was only accepting of chic conservatism, Versace was the rebel spirit of daring, audacity and sex. We broke all the rules; we invented new ones, and once we found our tribe, there was no stopping us.”

Donatella’s creative leadership continued through to 2025 when she passed the reins over and took the role of chief brand ambassador. In September, she was announced as the chief creative officer at REVOLVE, where she will lead on creating a new beauty and fashion business for the next-generation fashion retailer, while continuing to champion her long history of philanthropy.

As Donatella Versace receives The Icon Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar, we meet the first lady of fashion in London to discuss the secret of Versace’s enduring appeal, what makes fashion fabulous, and why her LGBTQ+ allyship has been unwavering.

Donatella Versace (Image: Attitude/Vijat Mohindra & Andrew Archeos)

You are receiving The Icon Award. What does that mean to you?

I am honoured to be receiving The Icon Award. Attitude is such an important platform for the LGBTQ+ community, who have given me so much support over so many years. To be considered an icon by the queer community is truly an honour. Somehow, the word icon can feel a little two-dimensional – maybe in our world of social media that can happen – and it is important to remember we are all human beings too. I am also not a great fan of awards – especially in a world when it feels like we all have so much still to do to support equity and equality – but I am delighted to be accepting this award on such a special night. If you are going to be an icon, then a queer icon is certainly the one to be!

Your philanthropy has been very important to you. What motivates you to help drive change?

I have always been so inspired by the work of friends. From the very beginning, we supported Elizabeth Taylor and her fight to raise funding and awareness around HIV and AIDS and, of course, we continue to support my closest friend Sir Elton John with the extraordinary work of his foundation. I have also been inspired so much by George and Amal Clooney and the work of their foundation fighting for justice [and defending] minority voices over the world. And I am always so impressed with the work of His Majesty King Charles III to build hope and opportunity for young people. When you are surrounded by friends who do so much, you cannot help but want to support change and, most importantly, to support hope.

What achievements have you been most proud of in your charity work?

It is hard to be proud when there is still so much to do. I was incredibly moved to visit the LGBT Centers in both New York and Los Angeles and meet the people who are benefiting from their care. In the Los Angeles Center, I was surrounded by love and a chosen family of wonderful souls who embraced me when I visited. Every generation there has support – from kids who have nowhere else to live, to the older generation who have a true community around them. In New York, I was truly inspired to spend an afternoon with the most extraordinary members of the trans community at a private round table, truly understanding the difficulties, the violence and the oppression these women face in their day-to-day lives. To support these institutions and the incredible grassroots work they do to support people who need it now more than ever is something that motivates me every day.

What’s next for you in your philanthropy?

Two days after receiving this award, I will be at the Albie Awards in London organised by The Clooney Foundation for Justice. I am honoured to support their work and will continue to do that alongside continuing to support all of my friends in their efforts to make the world a better place.

The trans community is particularly under fire right now. What would your message be to that community?

To try to continue to find strength. I have been blown away with the positivity and fortitude shown by the trans community, despite such terrible adversity. It shakes me to the core that trans women suffer such violence and persecution for just being themselves. The strength and determination it takes to get up every day and live your life truly for yourself and not for others is extraordinary to me. I have heard terrible stories and met amazing trans women who, despite going through the worst of times, fight every day. I am here to support that fight in any way that I can.

There has been a recent pushback against LGBTQ+ equality across the world, including Italy. What gives you hope for the future?

What gives me hope is the joy and positivity of the LGBTQ+ community and their creativity. It feels that we are going backwards in our acceptance of others. At a time in our world when we should be more inclusive, more accepting and finding strength from each other, there are loud voices becoming more prejudiced, more isolated and more bigoted than ever before. And yet despite that, the queer community continues to bring light, colour, optimism and laughter to our world. As an ally, I hope that we can all put our arms around those that need it most and protect people from fear and ignorance.

Why do you believe so many gay men are drawn to the world of fashion?

The fashion industry is powered by gay men and strong women. Without us, the industry would not exist. Fashion, for me, is about confident self-expression, about creativity, about colour and joy, but also about power, about dressing to show the world your true self and about adopting an armour that gives you strength to go out into the world with greater confidence. Maybe those are values that speak to queer people, or anyone who feels the need for an extra boost of self-confidence. On the whole, gay men also have fabulous taste and a wonderful eye, so the fashion industry is a natural habitat.

What is the greatest lesson a gay man has taught you?

My brother taught me to be myself. What better lesson could there be? He also taught me to be blonde, which maybe helped me win this Icon Award too!

On your gay allyship, what have you learned from the gay friends in your life?

To love and be loved unconditionally! Gay friends will always be honest, always be true, and always, always ensure you have the best time. My gay friends make me feel cared for, appreciated and supported – and never judged.

You previously told Attitude that your brother came out to you when you were aged 11. Did he share with you whether he found his journey to accepting his sexuality difficult?

Gianni was always Gianni – being gay was part of who he was. In the south of Italy, where we were from, that was not easy, but my family was accepting and liberal and so he had a safe environment in which to grow up. My mother worked in fashion and had her own boutiques, and so she was surrounded by so many amazing people with all kinds of different backgrounds and identities, even from an early age. Gianni found his identity through his creative expression and being unapologetically who he was in his designs and in his life.

What was your shared childhood like in your early years?

For me, it was wonderful – I was the youngest sister, and I was so well taken care of and loved – from the days of being dressed by my mother in carnival costumes to Gianni making me clothes. Our shared childhood was one of fun, laughter and creativity, and I am very, very lucky to have grown up like that.

If you could relive any day from your life, what would it be and why?

Any day with Gianni. Any day at all.

This is an excerpt of a feature appearing in Attitude’s November/December 2026 issue.