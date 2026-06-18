Seven men arrested in India over alleged gay dating app blackmail scheme

A 44-year-old man in Gujarat, India has alleged he was assaulted and blackmailed after being lured to an abandoned house through a gay dating app.

Police in Surendranagar district said the man had downloaded the app, Polo, where he had arranged to meet one user in person.

According to India Today, the meeting was set up at an abandoned property behind Surendranagar Medical College on the outskirts of Surendranagar city.

Seven suspects have since been arrested

According to investigators, seven men were waiting for him when he arrived.

Police allege the group surrounded the man, assaulted him and forcibly stripped him before recording intimate photos and videos. The footage was then allegedly used to extort Rs 31,000 (£245) from the victim.

Investigators said the man was threatened with having the material shared on social media if he refused to comply with the group’s demands or reported the incident.

The man later filed a complaint with police, triggering an investigation that involved technical surveillance and local intelligence gathering.

Seven suspects have since been arrested. Police said they recovered the full amount allegedly taken from the complainant.

What is gay dating app, Polo?

Polo is a gay dating app launched by Indian social networking company Kutumb in early 2026. Available through the Google Play Store, the platform is aimed at gay men and offers features including profile verification, location-based matching, private photo albums and audio and video calls.

Unlike Grindr, which launched in 2009 and is available worldwide on both iOS and Android, Polo has primarily focused on the Indian market and supports both Hindi and English.

The app has been promoted as a way for users to connect with nearby people and build relationships in a more secure environment. Its parent company, which is backed by Tiger Global, has expanded into online dating after building a business around community-focused social apps.