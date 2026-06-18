Liverpool council leader vows to ‘cherish’ Pride Quarter amid fears it is ‘disappearing before our eyes’

Liverpool’s council leader has been urged to provide more support for the city’s Pride Quarter after concerns were raised that it is “disappearing before our eyes.”

The challenge was brought by podcast host John Hyland, who dialled in to BBC Radio Merseyside to speak with council leader Liam Robinson.

Hyland explained that the Pride Quarter, covering Stanley Street, Temple Street, Cumberland Street and Eberle Street, has seen multiple LGBTQ+ venues close, raising concerns that the location will “just become a memory.”

Liverpool’s council leader Liam Robinson shared an encouraging response

The street was previously home to Garlands, Liverpool’s first late-night gay club, which closed within a year despite the investment.

Hyland said he had written an open letter about the issue to local politicians, signed by the managers of Liverpool’s remaining LGBTQ+ venues.

Labour councillor Liam Robinson replied with an encouraging response, thanking both Hyland and the community for the work they do to highlight inequalities in the city.

“We know how important our gay community is” – Robinson on the city’s Pride Quarter

“I’ve been working really closely with Councillor Harry Doyle, our relevant cabinet member, who’s got a lot of expertise on how we can support this, because we want to, at the end of the day,” said Robinson.

“We know how important our gay community is, our gay quarter, and it’s part of that really welcoming approach that our city is all about, at the end of the day,” he continued.

On what the council is going to do about it, the Liverpool council leader said: “I know there’s lots we’ve been doing over many years, but there’s always great opportunities to get innovative ideas from different businesses and community groups.”

“It’s Liverpool’s role for us to raise our voices even more” – Robinson addressing St Helens Council’s decision not to support Pride

Speaking directly to Hyland, he reassured him that the Pride Quarter will continue to be supported.

“When we know that these things have been challenged in other places, it’s Liverpool’s role for us to raise our voices even more, isn’t it, mate? And I think that’s something we want to do right across the city, for all communities.”

He added that Liverpool should “be cherishing” the Pride Quarter and criticised St Helens Council’s decision not to support Pride.

George Woodward, the Reform UK leader of St Helens Borough Council said the body will not longer promote Pride

Robinson warned: “I think the bit that worries me, being dead blunt about it, my understanding is St Helens Council has never funded Pride.”

George Woodward, the Reform UK leader of St Helens Borough Council, announced that the body will no longer support or promote Pride in June 2026.

In a Facebook rant, he said the council no longer views Pride as “appropriate”, claiming the celebration has been tainted by “harmful transgender ideology”.