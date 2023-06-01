Ben Platt and Noah Galvin get engaged for a second time

Actors and singers Noah Galvin and Ben Platt are engaged for the second time! Yep, you read that right!

In November, Ben asked Noah to marry him. Overjoyed, the pair posted the engagement announcement to their social media.

On Monday (29 May), they revealed Noah had now also proposed. Ben posted an image of a sapphire ring to his Instagram story.

“He proposed back,” Ben shared. He then posted an image of their dog, George, with a red rose in his mouth sitting surrounded by blue rose petals. “I said yes,” he added.

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt’s dog helped with the proposal. (Image: Instagram/@noahegalvin)

“GEORGE DID THE ASKING,” Noah posted jokingly on his Instagram.

Both 29-year-old actors have both played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Ben won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Noah confirmed their relationship in 2020 when he appeared on the Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast.

“Ben and I are dating,” he said at the time, adding, “It’s still relatively new.”

In September 2021 Ben spoke to Out magazine about his relationship with Noah.

He described him as “a partner that I really love,” before noting Noah helped him face the “fear and apprehension” of reprising his Dear Evan Hansen role in the film adaptation.

The actors both star in the upcoming movie, Theater Camp. The film follows the eccentric staff of a New York theatre camp trying to keep their programme running.

Theater Camp is out in the US on July 14th and the UK on 25 August.