Luigi Mangione was arrested with key evidence wrapped in wet grey underwear, court hears

Luigi Mangione was found with a loaded gun magazine wrapped in wet underwear during his arrest, a police officer told a New York State Supreme Court pretrial hearing on Monday (8 December).

Pennsylvania police officer Christy Wasser testified this week about Mangione’s arrest, recalling that she pushed for his bag to be searched because she suspected he may have been carrying a bomb.

The 27-year-old has been in custody at MDC Brooklyn since December and is believed to be the culprit who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

After a five-day manhunt, officers tracked Mangione down outside a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania where Police found a loaded gun magazine wrapped in a pair of wet grey underwear.

The ammunition holder convinced officers they had arrested the correct suspect. Released Bodycam footage captured a policeman saying: “It’s fucking him, 100 per cent.”

Additional confiscated items included a 9mm handgun, a silencer, a passport, and handwritten notes and maps, which prosecutors say detail possible escape routes.

Mangione’s defence has argued that the bag search was illegal, claiming officers carried out a warrantless search without proper justification.

Stephen Fox, a K-9 officer, said: “We don’t need one, it’s a search incident to an arrest,” while Mangione’s lawyers argued that the alleged bomb threat was merely an excuse by officers, “designed to cover up an illegal, warrantless search of the backpack”.

The defence are also seeking to have the gun excluded as evidence, as well as to suppress statements Mangione allegedly made to police, arguing he was questioned before being advised of his right to remain silent.

Prosecutors maintain the search was lawful as a search incident to arrest and due to officer safety concerns. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal murder charges related to the CEO’s murder.

One year after his arrest, testimony continues in Luigi Mangione’s evidence hearing.

What is a gun magazine?

A gun magazine is a firearm device that stores and feeds bullets inserted into a gun.

