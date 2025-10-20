Model Jacob Zieben-Hood’s death ruled a homicide after months of alleged abuse by husband

The death of fitness model Jacob Zieben-Hood in his Harlem apartment on August 1 has been ruled a homicide, city officials confirmed this week.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Zieben-Hood died from “multiple blunt and sharp force injuries” to his legs and other parts of his body. Investigators also noted “acute alcohol and lorazepam intoxication and chronic alcohol use” as contributing factors.

Jacob’s husband, fellow model Donald Zieben-Hood, has been charged with multiple violent crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and authorities have not charged him with murder. The homicide ruling could influence future prosecution.

Officers described a scene with blood across furniture, counters, floors, and walls

“As we’ve stated in court, this is an ongoing homicide investigation,” Rachel Best, spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said on Friday (17 October). “We won’t have any further update until the next court date.”

According to prosecutors, Jacob made a call to his father on July 31, warning that his husband was “coming after him”. He sent images showing fresh injuries, including cuts to his face and head and a large bleeding wound on his leg.

Police returned to the West 146th Street apartment in the early hours of August 1 and found Jacob dead in the bathroom, still seated on the toilet, with stab wounds to his leg and head trauma. Officers described a scene with blood across furniture, counters, floors, and walls, suggesting a violent confrontation. Donald was arrested at the scene and remains at Rikers Island.

Court documents allege that in the year before Jacob’s death, Donald repeatedly violated protective orders and allegedly entered his husband’s apartment to threaten and attack him. Police reported that in February 2025, Donald strangled Jacob during a beating that nearly rendered him unconscious. In June, he allegedly returned with a knife, prompting a third restraining order.

Donald has pleaded not guilty to 16 charges

Donald has pleaded not guilty to 16 charges, including burglary, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. His attorney has not commented on the recent homicide ruling.

Friends of Jacob say he changed after his relationship with Donald began. Jacob Paulson, a close friend since 2013, said, “I had no contact with him, and I just wanted him to be happy. I was hoping that he was.”

Authorities say the homicide ruling now keeps the case active while prosecutors consider additional charges, including possible murder counts.

Joshua Baker, another friend, recalled that Jacob began cutting off communication in 2015. “He stopped answering calls,” Baker told NBC News. “He even blocked me at one point.” Those who remained in touch said Jacob often appeared anxious and isolated. His father also became increasingly concerned in the weeks before his death.