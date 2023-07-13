Dylan Mulvaney left the US to ‘feel safe’ following Bud Light transphobia

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared that it took leaving America to finally “feel safe.”

On Monday (10 July), the 26-year-old transgender TikTok star shared she is solo travelling through Peru.

Her declaration of safety comes after Mulvaney faced a disgusting, transphobic backlash to a brand partnership with Bud Light. She posted a promotional video for Bud Light dressed as Audrey Hepburn.

She was targeted by high-profile conservatives who declared the brand shouldn’t endorse a trans woman.

When Mulvaney spoke out publicly for the first time about the hate she said she’s been “scared to leave my house.”

“Okay, surprise,” she told fans in a recent TikTok. “I’m in Peru! I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this so beautiful?” she told fans in a recent TikTok.

“I came here to feel something. I definitely have.” She also shared: “I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild.”

“Most of all, this trip has me feeling like I’m my own best friend again.”

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind,” she also added.

Mulvaney noted she is feeling “very safe” and “so content” while solo travelling in Peru.

“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually.”

On Tuesday (11 July), she then posted a hilarious TikTok with an alpaca trying to chew her hair to the sound of the Heartstopper audiobook.