Donald Trumps vows to end gender-affirming care for minors if re-elected

Disgraced former President Donald Trump has vowed to put a stop to gender-affirming care for minors if re-elected in 2024.

In an angry video containing several horrendous claims and ideas Trump announced, “The left-wing gender insanity being pushed at our children is an act of child abuse. Very simple.

“Here’s my plan to stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth.”

Trump just released one of the most terrifying videos I've ever seen of him. He's boasting that he would prosecute many of my colleagues and me for simply speaking on trans issues to students. He would also ban basic medical care and remove federal funding from trans programs. pic.twitter.com/GBjU0c5rp9 — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) February 1, 2023

The video was released on the Truth Social platform on Tuesday (31 January), NBC News reports.

It may be the most substantial and explicit attack Trump has launched on the trans community to date.

Trump doubled down further, equating gender-affirming care to “child abuse” and “child sexual mutilation.” He called such care “unforgivable.”

“I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programmes that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,” Trump declared,

“I will then ask congress to permanently stop federal tax-payer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures,” he noted. He added he’ll pass a law “Adding: “[And] pass a law “prohibiting child-sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

Numerous American medical associations have all supported the accessibility of gender-affirming care for minors.

Trump added he would push Congress to investigate the pharmaceutical industry and Big Pharma. He wants to examine whether they have “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich”.

“Under my leadership, this madness will end”

Also, Trump wants to make it easier for patients who “regret” having gender-affirming care as minors to sue their doctors.

It’s a worrying precedent as Trump gains momentum for his presidential campaign and transgender people face growing challenges.

Trump also indicated a desire to expand a ban into education as well.

He said school officials who tell a child they’re “trapped in the wrong body” would face “severe consequences”. This could include civil rights penalties as well as an elimination of federal funding.

Vowing to create a “new credentialing body for teachers”, Trump wants ‘traditional conservative values’ pushed onto the next generation. This would include “the roles of mothers and fathers and celebrating, rather than erasing, the things that make men and women different.”

Trump ended his horrific speech with an incorrect statement, claiming that gender transition was “invented” by “the radical left”.

“Under my leadership, this madness will end,” he concluded.

The Human Rights Campaign’s ‘Trump’s Timeline of Hate’ documents an extensive chronology of the former President’s harmful declarations and legislation that impacted the LGBTQ+ community, and others, attempting to erase the community from programs and protections.

His 2024 Presidential bid in November 2022, too, targeted trans people; he (not for the first time) took aim at trans people competing in sports.

Throughout his presidency, Trump made an endless number of remarks about the trans community despite claiming to be “pro-LGBT”.

However, the Trump administration, which lasted between 2016 and 2020, was particularly devastating for the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ healthcare protections were stripped away, but have since been restored by the United States Government under Joe Biden.

Trump also announced a ban on trans people serving in the US military in 2017 – also reversed under Biden – and withdrew critical guidelines for an LGBTQ+ youth homelessness prevention initiative.