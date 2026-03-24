Black transgender shooting victim in Virginia reportedly misgendered in police reports

A Black transgender woman who was shot dead in Virginia was reportedly misgendered in initial police statements, with the error repeated in early media coverage.

Officers in Petersburg responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 2am on 13 March. They found a person with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on Elm Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early information released by police described the victim using incorrect gender markers, according to The Advocate. That description was subsequently used in reports by local outlets before her identity was confirmed.

Who was Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray?

She was later identified by friends and community members as Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray, a 42-year-old Black transgender woman and drag performer with ties to LGBTQ+ communities in Virginia and North Carolina. She was also known as Mabel.

Police have not released details about any suspects. As of this week, authorities have not said whether her identity has been updated in official records or whether investigators are examining a possible bias-related motive.

Sanchez-McCray was active in drag pageants. She won Miss Mayflower EOY in 2015 and Miss Charlotte FFI at Large in 2020.

Advocates who monitor anti-trans violence say she appears to be the first known transgender person killed in the United States in 2026. They have also raised concerns about how cases are recorded when initial police statements contain inaccuracies.

“Just wanted to leave you with some love in the case I don’t make it to see tomorrow” – Sanchez-McCray wrote on Facebook in 2022

Two days before her death, Sanchez-McCray wrote on Facebook: “Joy comes in the morning.”

Friends have shared earlier messages she wrote. In a post from 2022, she said: “Just wanted to leave you with some love in the case I don’t make it to see tomorrow. I love you and proud of you… always remain true to who you are.”

Attitude has contacted the Petersburg Police Department for comment.