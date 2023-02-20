Baseball player Anderson Comás comes out as gay

Minor league baseball player Anderson Comás has publicly come out as gay with an inspirational Instagram post.

Anderson, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, becomes the second active minor league baseball player to publicly come out.

The 23-year-old posted on Sunday (19 February) that he is “proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community.”

We are all so proud of you, Anderson! ❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/8ykBdwZelo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 19, 2023

He added a disclaimer, addressing homophobic people in the hopes to show them this declaration doesn’t change him.

“I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters,” he added.

Anderson notes that being a professional baseball player is his dream, and that he can be gay and a successful athlete.

“I just wanna say something to those people that say that gay people can not be someone in this life,” Anderson then explained. “I’m gay and I’m a professional athlete,” he declared.

“I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there [fighting] for their dreams,” Anderson concluded.

“Don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

Anderson joins Solomon Bates, a San Francisco Giants pitcher, who was the only out gay minor league baseball player. David Denson was the first openly gay player in minor league baseball, coming out in 2015.

Following Anderson’s coming out, the Chicago White Sox shared a statement of support.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” said Chris Getz, White Sox assistant general manager/player development.

“And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development,” they also added. Furthermore, Chris noted the organisation and team congratulated their teammate and were on hand with support.

“We all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”