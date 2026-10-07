Dru Project founders remember victim Drew as they accept the Inspiration Award at the Attitude Awards 2026

The Dru Project founders Sara Grossman and Brandon Wolf were the well-deserving winners of the Inspiration Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

Founded in 2016, shortly after the harrowing Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people were killed on 12 June 2016, Grossman and Wolf came together with friends of victim Drew Leinonen to honour his legacy.

The Dru Project is a non-profit organisation working to spread love and support LGBTQ+ youth through scholarships, school grants and educational resources for LGBTQ+ student groups.

Handing over their award was drag legend and queer venue owner Jonny Woo.

Brandon Wolf honours late friend Drew at the Attitude Awards 2026

Sara Grossman and Brandon Wolf at the Attitude Awards 2026 (Image: Attitude/Kit Oats)

Grossman and Brandon took to the stage to collect the award for the entirety of the Dru Project to honour late friend Drew: “When you lose someone you love more than anything in the world, one of the things you experience is fear,” said Brandon.

“You forget what they sound like, so you save old voicemails. You forget what they smell like, so you save old T-shirts. We got around the kitchen island and decided to do what we do: empowering people around the world. Thanks so much to the young people who have already had the opportunity. We’re here, we’re queer, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.”

Sara took to the stand, describing Drew as a “best friend” and a “light in every single room and every single life he touched.”

Sara Grossman thanked the queer community for keeping Drew’s legacy alive

“He taught all of us, 20 years ago, about bands like Sugababes, Little Mix, Liberty X and Girls Aloud, and made us watch Eurovision before it was really popular. He would make us fill out brackets to figure out who would win,” she said.

“What I wanted to say about this organisation, 10 years in, as we’re sunsetting it after getting to a really incredible place: we call it a transmission, because when a signal goes out into the world it doesn’t stop. It goes on, in every single person who has downloaded the gay-straight guide we published, and in every single person who has decided to show up, spend their money in places like this and celebrate their community and love. Thank you for keeping Drew’s memory alive.”

The pair travelled all the way from the US to London’s Roundhouse for the 15th edition of the Attitude Awards, celebrating LGBTQ+ trailblazers and their allies who are making a profound impact on the community.

Through sport, music, fashion and screen, The Dru Project was one of several deserving winners, including rapper Jordan Stephens, actor Michael Johnston and icon Donatella Versace.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available on digital platforms and in print. Print copy available for pre-order here.