Adult actor Scott Finn dies aged 27, his family announces

Rhett Douglas Messerly, who performed under the name Scott Finn in adult film, has died at the age of 27, his family has announced in an online obituary.

“With heavy and grieving hearts, we announce the passing of our son, brother and uncle, Rhett Douglas Messerly on November 23rd, 2025,” the tribute stated.

Messerly was born on February 2, 1998, in Ogden, Utah, to Joel and Libby Messerly. He attended Weber High School, where he was remembered by peers as a “goofball” and admired for his appearance.

“Throughout his life, friends were drawn to him because of his immense capacity for accepting people for who they are” – Scott Finn’s family said in a statement

His family highlighted his empathy, particularly towards women, describing him as someone who would help dig cars out of snow, provide meals, or ensure people felt safe in difficult circumstances.

“Throughout his life, friends were drawn to him because of his immense capacity for accepting people for who they are, no matter how they came,” the statement added.

Messerly’s childhood was described as outgoing and active. “As a child, Rhett was quite the schmoozer, you could bet that he had at least 65 girlfriends at all times. He was very athletic; you would most often find him on a football or baseball field playing with everything he had or performing insane trampoline tricks in the backyard,” they said. He was also competitive in card games with his siblings, which occasionally ended in brawls.

“Those whose lives he touched will forever remember his kindness, big smile, and silly natured personality”

As an adult, he went by his middle name, Doug, and enjoyed outdoor activities with friends and his brother, including disc golf, fishing, camping, and hiking. He also developed a passion for cooking, sharing recipes online with friends and family.

“Rhett (Doug) was a hard worker with any job he had and was always adored by those he worked with, both as a child and as an adult,” his family added.

“Those whose lives he touched will forever remember his kindness, big smile, and silly natured personality. We find some comfort in knowing his pain here is over and he rests with his Heavenly Father again.”

Messerly began his adult film career in 2018 and worked with studios including Active Duty and Next Door Studios. His last post on X came in June, where he shared a selfie and spoke of a difficult year following his divorce. Since then, he had focused on his culinary pursuits through new social media accounts.

His funeral is scheduled for today (4 December).

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.