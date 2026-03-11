Drag wig store Wig Chapel burns down in Glasgow city centre fire

Glasgow city centre was set ablaze on Sunday afternoon (8 March), with dozens of businesses, including LGBTQ+ run Wig Chapel, impacted.

The fire started in a vape shop on Union Street. Despite no reported injuries to civilians, the incident caused chaos, resulting in the cancellation of all train services at Glasgow Central.

Businesses were destroyed as the fire spread. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze more than 13 hours after the inferno was first reported.

“I have lost everything” – Wig Chapel owner, Jack Baxter, revealed his business was burnt down during the Glasgow city fire

Among them was Wig Chapel. In an emotional social media post, owner Jack Baxter, who dresses thousands of drag queens with headpieces and wigs across the UK, revealed he had lost everything.

Speaking to his followers on Monday (9 March), he said: “Yesterday my business burnt down. Sadly, I have lost everything.”

“There was a huge fire in the city centre, Glasgow, where I work. Many other small businesses like mine have also been destroyed. I now face having to start again, having lost 10 years’ worth of work, materials and tools,” the Wig Chapel owner continued.

“It’s all gone, and I’m going to have to start again” – Baxter is having to rebuild his business from the ground up

“All of my wigs, my stock, my camera, my computer, the whole studio. It’s all gone, and I’m going to have to start again,” Baxter added.

In light of this, the business owner has set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild his 10-year-old brand.

Baxter said: “I’d be so grateful if you could contribute anything, even a small amount, to help me rebuild and start again. And hopefully make more wigs and put them out there.”

“Anything you can do to help, I’ll be eternally grateful” – Baxter has set up a GoFundMe to aid him rebuild Wig Chapel

In a heartfelt final statement, he added: “It’s changed my life now, and it’s going to take me a while to rebuild and start again, but anything you can do to help, I’ll be eternally grateful.”

So far, Baxter has raised £17,776 through more than 449 donations. He aims to raise £26,000 to help rebuild his wig business.

To help Wig Chapel rebuild its brand, you can make donations via his GoFundMe page, titled ‘Rebuild WIG CHAPEL‘.