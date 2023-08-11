Watford FC adds Pride logo to kit sleeves in ‘English football first’ 

Watford FC has unveiled a new version of their first team kit which includes the Herts Pride logo.

The championship team – nicknamed The Hornets – will don the symbol on their shirt sleeves for the remaining league matches in August.

Watford FC and our Community, Sports & Education Trust are sponsoring Herts Pride 2023, which takes place later this month.

The event’s logo features a rainbow-shaded deer with the text ‘Herts Pride 2023’ underneath.

“We’re pleased to be able to show our support to Herts Pride while we finalise details of a sleeve sponsor for the rest of the season,” explained Paul O’Brien, the club’s Commercial Director.

“We’re also delighted to be able to enhance the club’s commitment to our local LGBTQ+ community by sharing the Herts Pride logo.”

Dave Messenger, the club’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion lead, added: “It’s a great pleasure to be partnering with Herts Pride along with our colleagues in the trust.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating our allyship of both the Proud Hornets and the local LGBTQ+ community at the event,” he stated.

“We believe the use of a Pride logo on shirt sleeves is a first for English football. We’re thrilled to once again lead the way in football’s ongoing drive for equality, diversity and inclusion.”

LGBTQ+ allyship in football has been a big discussion topic in recent weeks after former Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi-based club Al-Ettifaq FC.

Henderson was viewed as one of the Premier League’s most visible LGBTQ+ allies since expressing his support of Stonewall’s Rainbow Lace campaign in 2021.

In Saudi Arabia, homosexuality is currently illegal and punishable by death.

Promo for his new club showed past images of Henderson donning a rainbow armband shaded black and white.