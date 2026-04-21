Anna Wintour reportedly filmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 cameo

Anna Wintour reportedly filmed a cameo for The Devil Wears Prada 2 – but fans will have to wait for the streaming release to see it.

According to director David Frankel, the Vogue supremo visited the set while the sequel was filming a scene inside the Dior offices where Emily works, and ended up shooting a playful extra moment for the cameras.

However, Wintour’s appearance did not make the final theatrical cut.

“Unfortunately, Anna jumped her cue, so the shot isn’t always in focus” – director David Frankel on Wintour’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 cameo

“Unfortunately, Anna jumped her cue, so the shot isn’t always in focus,” Frankel told Back Row with Amy Odell. “And I didn’t want to do a second take. I can’t ask Anna to do take two.”

The filmmaker added that the gag take is expected to appear as a bonus extra when the film lands on streaming platforms after its cinema run.

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna also revealed she was standing near the monitor with the fashion powerhouse when Wintour spotted a styling issue in the set dressing.

According to McKenna, Wintour said there were too many flowers in the room – and the pink blooms were entirely wrong for Dior.

“That felt too meta to us to put her in the movie” – Frankel on choosing not to give her a full on-screen role

“Dior would only have white,” she recalled.

The production team quickly swapped the display for a single vase of white flowers.

Despite years of speculation that Wintour inspired Miranda Priestly, the sequel’s creators said they chose not to give her a full on-screen role. “That felt too meta to us to put her in the movie,” Frankel explained.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.