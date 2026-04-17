Belarus introduces law targeting so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda with jail penalties

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has signed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill introducing harsh penalties for so-called ‘LGBT propaganda’.

Passed on Wednesday (15 April), the legislation – titled ‘On Amendments to the Codes on Administrative Liability’ – introduces penalties including fines, community labour and up to 15 days in jail.

The bill was first approved by the House of Representatives (lower chamber) last month and then passed by the Council of the Republic (upper chamber) on 2 April.

What does Belarus say about so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda?

The legislation outlines penalties for “propaganda of homosexual relations, gender change, refusal to have children and paedophilia”.

Under Belarusian law, LGBTQ+ topics are now grouped within the same set of criminal categories as paedophilia, an illegal offence involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The transgender-led non-profit Trans Europe and Central Asia condemned the move online, calling for democratic states to take action against what it described as an escalation of repression under an authoritarian presidential system.

“TGEU condemns the Lukashenko regime’s ongoing systematic repression” – Trans Europe and Central Asia speaking out against the Belarusian legislation

“TGEU condemns the Lukashenko regime’s ongoing systematic repression and persecution of LGBTI people and other targeted groups, which reflects a broader picture of entrenched authoritarian rule and the erosion of fundamental rights,” said the organisation.

“We call on democratic states, international institutions and human rights actors to strengthen coordinated resistance against this escalation of repression and to ensure protection for those affected.”

The Belarusian law reflects similar anti-LGBTQ+ standards in neighbouring Russia, which, under Vladimir Putin’s rule, has strict legislation regarding so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda across the country, online and offline.

Are same-sex relationships legal in Belarus?

A recent case involved Russian news outlet SarBC, which was fined by a Russian court over an online review of the gay hockey series Heated Rivalry, alleging it was promoting so-called LGBTQ+ propaganda.

Same-sex relationships in Belarus have been legal since 1994, though no anti-discrimination laws have been introduced – meaning homophobia is not explicitly criminalised.