Virginia governor Winsome Earle-Sears claims firing an employee for being gay is not discrimination

Virginia lieutenant governor Winsome Earle-Sears has said that dismissing someone from their job for being gay or opposing same-sex marriage should not be deemed discrimination.

The Republican made the remark during an hour-long debate with her Democratic opponent, Abigail Spanberger, at Norfolk State University on 9 October.

During the exchange, Spanberger questioned Earle-Sears over her record on LGBTQ+ issues, referring to past statements and signed policy agreements.

“She does not think gay couples should be allowed to marry” – Abigail Spanberger on Winsome Earle-Sears’ anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

As reported by the Virginia Mercury, in a 2004 candidate questionnaire, Earle-Sears indicated she would vote against same-sex couples adopting children.

That same year, she opposed employee discrimination protections and supported defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

In the questionnaire, she also ticked a box describing homosexuality as an “immoral lifestyle choice”.

“That’s not discrimination” – Earle-Sears on saying gay couples should not be allowed to marry

When Spanberger stated during the debate that Earle-Sears “has previously said that she does not think gay couples should be allowed to marry,” her opponent replied, twice: “That’s not discrimination.”

Spanberger continued: “She has said that she was ‘morally opposed’ to same-sex marriage… My opponent has also previously said that she thinks it’s okay for someone to be fired from their job for being gay. That is discrimination.”

WATCH: Winsome Earle-Sears says her opposition to marriage equality or her support for LGTBQ+ Americans being fired for being gay is "not discrimination." #VAGov pic.twitter.com/2FlSivhgDy — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 9, 2025

Earle-Sears has also been open about her support for the late Charlie Kirk, recognised within the LGBTQ+ community for his homophobic views and anti-trans rhetoric.

The comment drew sharp criticism, after the debate House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott called her remarks “unhinged,” “unprofessional,” and “uncalled for.”

“I thought I would never hear that in my life” – Don Scott on Earle-Sears discrimination comments

He added: “It was not the Virginia way. It was not what Virginians have come to expect from their leaders. She said it’s ok, not discrimination, if you fire somebody because they’re gay.

“I thought I would never hear that in my life, and she repeated it. She said: ‘That’s not discrimination.’ If I fire somebody because they’re gay, that’s [the] textbook definition of discrimination.”

Former Virginia governor and current US senator Tim Kaine also weighed in, describing Earle-Sears’ response as “real head scratcher.”

Kaine added that most Virginians reject such views, saying, “Firing somebody because they’re LGBTQ, to say that’s not discrimination… I don’t think anybody saw that coming in the debate.”

Following the debate, Spanberger’s campaign released a new advertisement branding Earle-Sears “so far right, she’s wrong for Virginia.”