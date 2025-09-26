US intelligence erases trans people from Pride Month report, writing ‘LGB+’

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis in the US has removed the ‘T’ from LGBTQ+ in recent reports.

Documents obtained by Ken Klippenstein of KlipNews show the police reports refer to the community as “LGB+”, erasing trans people from the acronym.

The change comes amid broader rollbacks of diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives under President Donald Trump.

“The threat of violence against the LGB+ community” – the Department of Homeland Security’s Office’s report reads

The security reports in question detail potential threats to the queer community during Pride Month, including locations, attack methods and law enforcement strategies. However, transgender people are not mentioned.

According to the report, “The threat of violence against the LGB+ community and pride events primarily stems from ideologically motivated lone offenders or small groups of individuals with anti-LGB+ grievances.”

The report also cites the New York Police Department: “Several acts of violence and intimidation targeting the LGB+ community have occurred over the past several years in the NYC area.”

“The sad irony here is that transgender people suffer the highest rate of hate crimes” – Ken Klippenstein on excluding the ‘T’ from LGBTQ+

Observers have called out the Trump administration for this alteration, Ken Klippenstein wrote: “The sad irony here is that transgender people suffer the highest rate of hate crimes of any group within the LGBT community, underscoring how strange it is to omit them from reports intended to enhance public safety.”

Kristi Noem, former South Dakota governor and now Secretary of Homeland Security, has long opposed LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2022, she banned trans student-athletes from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity and, in 2023, prohibited gender-affirming care for trans youth.

She defended the latter, saying the affected group was “dividing our youth with radical ideologies.”

Though her claims were unsuccessful, the group The Transformation Project sued for discrimination, winning a $300,000 (£224,721) settlement and an apology.

Coincidingly, Tulsi Gabbard, former director of national intelligence, has also expressed anti-trans views.

In August, she wrote to X: “One manifestation of their darkness and desire to be God is their belief that any man can become a woman, and any woman can become a man.

“This is the insanity and darkness that has unfortunately perpetuated today’s Democrat Party, and is one of the reasons why I could no longer associate myself with them.”

She has previously described trans people as “insanity and darkness”.