107 Democrats sign letter opposing Trump’s threat to shut suicide helpline for LGBTQ youth

[T/W: suicide] 107 Democrats have signed a letter urging US President Donald Trump and RFK Jr. to abandon proposed funding cuts to a LGBTQ youth suicide-prevention hotline.

The specialised 988 service for LGBTQ+ youth receives 2,100 calls per day, signatories say. The phone line, signed into law by Trump during his first term, has meanwhile received over 1.3 million calls, text and chats since 2022.

News of the proposed cuts hit headlines last month.

“Our nation’s children deserve nothing less”

“Surely you can agree that every American deserves the resources necessary to

prevent suicide and self-injury, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the letter, addressed to RFK Jr, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, states.

“America has a youth mental health crisis, and LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.”

Members of Congress to sign the letter include Rashida Tlaib, Mark Pocan, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Seth Moulton.

“Suicide remains a serious public health concern in the U.S., and we know from research that certain groups have higher risk, including Veterans and LGBTQ+ youth. This is why these groups have dedicated services within the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, where uniquely trained counselors help prevent suicide in these disproportionately impacted populations,” said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in a statement. “We understand that funding may be eliminated for 988 LGBTQ+ specialized services, and we urge the administration to continue its existing support for crisis services, including those for at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. These crisis response services are effective and save young lives.”

The letter in full



Dear Secretary Kennedy:



President Trump’s budget threatens to end specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth who contact 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Ending this mental health support for youth in distress would devastate a vital resource for some of our nation’s most vulnerable young people. This shortsighted and dangerous plan undermines 988’s ability to provide tailored support for a population with a higher risk of suicide and will have lethal consequences if enacted.



Surely you can agree that every American deserves the resources necessary to

prevent suicide and self-injury, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

America has a youth mental health crisis, and LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.



The 988 hotline for LGBTQ+ youth has recently received an average of 2,100 contacts per day and, since 2022, it has received over 1.3 million calls, text, and chats. America’s mental health crisis affects every community and every family knows someone who has experienced distress. Mental health crises do not recognize partisan differences, and this is why support for 988 and its specialized services has always been firmly bipartisan.



When Congress established the 988 lifeline, signed into law by President Trump during his first term, we intended it to be a resource for any American experiencing mental distress. To a young person feeling alone and scared, 988 is truly a lifeline. The specialized services it is able to provide to individuals with a higher risk of suicidality, such as LGBTQ+ youth and veterans, are especially vital to provide high-risk groups with custom support. Consideration of cutting off this life-saving resource to vulnerable youth and young adults goes against best practices in suicide prevention. We urge that you scrap this ill-advised plan. Our nation’s children deserve nothing less.