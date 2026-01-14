US Defence Department reportedly sends ‘angry’ letter to adult store owner over butt plug sales to soldiers

The US Department of Defence has reportedly sent a letter to a Canadian adult shop owner, demanding that she stop sending butt plugs to US military personnel.

Grace Bennett, the Canada-based co-founder of Bonjibon, shared the signed letter on social media late last year, framing the “angry” piece of paper.

Bennett read a line from the letter, which described the items as “posing an immediate danger to life or limb or an immediate and substantial danger to property”.

“During security screening by Bahrain Customs, pornographic materials and/or devices were identified in a package addressed to you. This letter is to notify you that your parcel was returned to the sender,” the letter stated.

Explaining why she received correspondence from the US military, Bennett wrote: “Framing the angry letter the American Department of Defense sent my Canadian spicy-toy business on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

(image: TikTok/grace.bonjibon)

She revealed that the letter instructed her to stop sending sex toys to US soldiers stationed in the Middle East, despite the orders being placed by American service members themselves.

The posts quickly went viral, receiving over 140,000 likes and widespread support, with many viewers making light of the situation in the comments.

“You should offer a discount specifically to those users in Bahrain,” one person wrote. “That is a piece of history right there,” another added.

The returned package was accompanied by a notice from Bahrain Customs stating that pornographic materials and devices are prohibited in the country.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Bennett said: “There are many layers of hilarity to this that we can all just poke fun at, and the situation is quite funny. At the same time, I genuinely want everyone – I’m sad that they didn’t get their order.”

