Teen stabbed 14 times in ‘shocking’ north London attack

A trans teenager was stabbed 14 times in a “shocking” and “violent” attack in north London over the weekend.

The attack took place at the Harrow Leisure Centre in London on Saturday (10 February) at around 7pm. An 18-year-old was attacked by a group, subjected to slurs, stabbed repeatedly, and then taken to hospital. They have now been discharged, according to police.

As per The Standard, four people have been arrested but only one person – 19-year-old Summer Betts-Ramsey – appeared in court on Tuesday (13 February). She appeared at Willesden Magistrates Court after being charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public. Betts-Ramsey has denied any involvement in the stabbing.

The Standard reported that prosecutor Bunsri Bhuwa confirmed that “the victim is a transgender female.”

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday (14 February), the CEO of the LGBTQ+ charity, Just Like Us, Laura Mackay, said she was “horrified to hear that yet another trans girl has been stabbed in the UK this past weekend.” She added: “No one should ever have to fear for their safety because they are part of the LGBT+ community.”

Continuing, she went on to say: “Just one year on from the murder of Brianna Ghey, we are still witnessing anti-trans jokes in Parliament, shocking comments across social media platforms, and newspaper headlines that seek to mock and vilify. It is clear that transphobia, in any guise and at any level, leads to devastating hate crimes. Trans young people deserve to feel safe at home, at school, or while out roller-skating with their friends – the violence must stop.”

The attack happened one day before a vigil took place to remember Brianna Ghey. The trans teen was stabbed multiple times in a “frenzied” attack on 11 February 2023. Her killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, were sentenced earlier this month.

As per The Standard, the court heard on Tuesday that the 18-year-old had arranged to meet friends for a roller skating party on Saturday. She was then stabbed 14 times and taken to hospital.

The outlet also reported that Betts-Ramsey did not enter any pleas after being read the charges. She has been remanded in custody. A hearing is set to take place at the Old Bailey on 12 March.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant has appealed for any witnesses to come forward. People can contact 101, quoting the reference 6306/10Feb or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.