SNP leader shouldn’t be against gay marriage, says Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf, a key candidate for Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership, says his absence from a marriage equality vote is being “dragged up” for political reasons.

Yousaf abstained from the final vote on equal marriage in Scotland in 2014. Scotland then achieved marriage equality in the same year.

Twice, Sky News (26 February) asked the 37-year-old politician if he believed gay sex is a sin. Yousaf repeatedly replied: “No.”

“I believe that people’s marriage, if they are gay, and they are married, that their marriage is no more inferior, or worth less, than my marriage as a heterosexual individual,” he said.

It's clear that – regardless of differing views on – independence – LGBTQ people can trust @HumzaYousaf.



Given how rampant Islamophobia is, it's striking that @HumzaYousaf and @SadiqKhan are two Muslim politicians who back LGBTQ equality, unlike certain Christian politicians. https://t.co/PB7I2F6AAf — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) February 20, 2023

“So no, I don’t subscribe to that view [that gay sex is a sin],” the health secretary continued.

Yousaf also added: “I can’t change what’s in scripture,” in an interview with LBC.

He clarified that his approach would be to ensure that personal faith is not the basis of legislation.

In his bid to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister, Yousaf noted he believes his voting record is being “dragged up.” He believed this was being done by “people who are supporting other candidates”.

That “probably tells you the motivation behind it”, he added.

The politician explained his absence was down to an important meeting with the Pakistani government. Furthermore, Yousaf notes he was trying to get a Scottish citizen (who had been attacked on death row) to Scotland.

“I will be somebody who would not think that their marriage is somehow inferior to mine”

Yousaf’s comments come after his leadership rival Kate Forbes said she would have voted against marriage equality.

She also commented that sex outside marriage is “wrong.”

In her apology for any “pain” she caused, Forbes then claimed that she wouldn’t “roll back on any rights.”

Seemingly referring to Forbes, Yousaf also claimed to Sky News he wanted gay Scots to “look at me and have faith that I will be somebody who would not think that their marriage is somehow inferior to mine.”

“People in our society need to know whoever is going to be their First Minister would stand up for those rights – will advance those rights if possible – and make sure that there is not regression of rights.”