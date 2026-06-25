Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2026 announces Tulisa as closing headliner

Tulisa has been announced to headline Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2026 at Campbell Park on Saturday 12 September.

The former N-Dubz frontwoman is the first performance announcement and will close the Main Stage, bringing her greatest hits to some of her most loyal fans.

The festival is free to attend, inviting members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies from across the UK to celebrate a culture that represents love, solidarity and resilience.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Tulisa to Campbell Park” – MK Pride Director Keith Emmett III announcing Tulisa as this year’s 2026 headliner

Tulisa for Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2026 (Image: Provided)

MK Pride Director Keith Emmett III said in a news release: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Tulisa to Campbell Park as our headline artist for 2026.”

“Tulisa remains one of the UK’s most recognisable artists and we’re looking forward to welcoming her to MK Pride for what promises to be a fantastic event,” he continued.

Tulisa herself is demisexual. She opened up to her campmates on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026, admitting: “I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone.”

Tulisa experiences sexual attraction once emotionally connected with someone

A demisexual person is someone who experiences sexual attraction to another person only after they have developed a strong emotional connection with them.

With other headliners and performers yet to be announced, MK Pride is already gearing up for a monumental year.

2026 will feature community organisations, family activities, independent traders, food and drink stalls as well as live entertainment during the day.

MK Pride 2025 honoured The Vivienne

MK Pride 2025 attracted a crowd of an estimated 20,000 attendees, featuring performances from artists such as Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

Last year, the festival honoured the late drag superstar The Vivienne, who made their Pride debut in Milton Keynes in 2019 and was due to return in 2025.

At the time, Keith Emmett III, Director of Milton Keynes Pride Festival, said: “This year, it’s our privilege to honour the life and legacy of The Vivienne – with love, respect and pride – while proudly supporting the charity created in her name and raising vital funds for its work.”

For more information and headliner announcements, Milton Keynes Pride Festival are keeping guests up to date via their official social media channels.