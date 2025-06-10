Petition launched against UK government’s preferred candidate for chair of EHRC due to ‘anti-trans views’

A petition has been launched campaigning against the announcement of Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson as the government’s preferred candidate for the next chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Last week Dr Stephenson was announced as the government’s preferred candidate to take over from the commission’s current chair Baroness Falkner when her term is due to end on 30 November 2025.

However, many have immediately objected to Dr Stephenson’s candidacy due to her involvement in organisations which have previously expressed anti-trans positions, including the Women’s Budget Group.

Now, a new petition has been launched in an attempt to persuade the government to consider someone else. “We are deeply concerned about the government’s preferred candidate for this critical role, Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, whose history includes making anti-trans statements and associations with groups advocating for the curtailment of trans people’s human rights,” the petition reads.

“Appointing a leader with such a record risks alienating already vulnerable communities”

“These actions fundamentally undermine the very principles of equality and human rights that the EHRC is charged with upholding. Appointing a leader with such a record risks alienating already vulnerable communities and eroding public and international trust in the Commission’s ability to serve all populations equitably,” it goes on to say.

The petition continues: “The EHRC must rebuild its reputation as a bastion of impartiality and fairness. To achieve this, it is imperative that the next leader possesses a proven track record in championing marginalised groups, working collaboratively across diverse communities, and advocating for the rights of all individuals. Only a candidate who genuinely upholds these values can ensure the Commission continues to fulfil its mandate effectively and without prejudice.

“We urge the Committee to scrutinise the background and qualifications of all proposed candidates rigorously. The future of the EHRC, and the trust it commands among the communities it serves, depends on the appointment of a leader who unequivocally supports and advances the cause of equality for all.”

Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson previously said of Stephenson’s candidacy: “This government is clear that equality and opportunity are at the heart of our programme of national renewal.

“With the depth of her expertise in human rights and equality, Dr Stephenson is exceptionally suited to leading the EHRC and ensuring it continues to uphold the equalities framework in this country.”

The petition follows an open letter signed by a number of leaders in the LGBTQ+ sector last week which objected to Stephenson’s candidacy due to her having “previously supported views seen at odds with inclusivity for all.”

“[She] has previously aligned herself with gender-critical ideologies – a position that raises serious doubt about her ability… to protect the rights of trans people” – Pride In Labour

“We would encourage the Women and Equalities Select Committee and the Joint Committee on Human Rights to properly explore Stephenson’s candidacy when she appears before them so all communities working towards an equity-based society can be confident that we will have a regulator that fulfils its function with integrity,” reads the letter, which was signed by leaders at organisations including Stonewall, Mermaids, the LGBT+ Consortium, Rainbow Migration and Gendered Intelligence.

Pride In Labour also released a statement saying it is “alarmed by both the appointment process and the endorsement itself given that Dr. Stephenson has previously aligned herself with gender-critical ideologies – a position that raises serious doubt about her ability and commitment to protect the rights of trans people.”

People have until 20 June to sign the petition here.