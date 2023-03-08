Eddie Izzard announces new name: ‘I’m going to be Suzy’

Comedian Eddie Izzard has announced she will go by a new name she’s wanted to use since childhood: Suzy.

The 61-year-old, who describes herself as gender fluid, said she would be using the name Suzy in addition to Eddie moving forward.

She made the announcement on Monday night (6 March) on Matt Forde’s The Political Party podcast.

She said: “There’s another name I’m going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10.

“So I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, that’s how I’m going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong.”

In 2020, she publicly announced she would be using the pronouns she and her.

At the time, she said that “it feels very positive”. She also continued: “I just want to be based in girl mode now.”

In December last year, Izzard lost a bid to be elected as the Labour MP for a constituency in Sheffield.

Abtisam Mohamed was selected by members of the local constituency party after winning 433 votes. Izzard came second with 175 votes.

Izzard vowed to “keep going until I get in” as a Labour MP.