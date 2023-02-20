Birmingham vigil for Brianna Ghey disrupted by anti-LGBTQ abuse – video

A candlelit vigil for trans teen Brianna Ghey was temporarily disrupted by vile anti-LGBTQ abuse aimed at the crowd.

The death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has led to organised candlelit vigils across the country, from London to Dublin.

During a vigil in Birmingham on Friday evening (February 17), a group of men yelled anti-LGBTQ abuse at the gathered mourners, Birmingham Live reports.

⚠️ WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

▶️ This was the moment trans activist @EvaEch0's interview with us was interrupted by a group of young boys, spewing transphobic and homophobic abuse at those gathered for last night's #Birmingham vigil to remember murdered trans teenager #BriannaGhey. pic.twitter.com/5wLrRTGFJT — I Am Birmingham (@IAmBirmingham) February 18, 2023

Those paying their respects were targeted with expletive-filled slurs, including “f*** LGBT rights.”

Additionally, reports detail the crowd could be heard responding: “No one’s telling you to be here.”

Brianna was found with stab wounds in a park in Cheshire on 11 February.

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from nearby Leigh have been charged with her murder.

“Hate is learnt and picked up”

Cheshire Police initially said they did not believe the attack was a hate crime. Later, however, they said all lines of inquiry were being explored, including hate crime.

During an interview at the vigil, trans activist Eva Echo is interrupted with shouts of “f*** LGBT” and “f*** you all.”

Calmly responding to the interruption, Eva said: “That’s exactly why we need to come together.”

VIDEO: On Friday, hundreds gathered in #Birmingham's Gay Village for a vigil to remember and pay tribute to murdered trans teenager #BriannaGhey, while calling for greater protection for trans youth and solidarity in the fight for transgender rights.

(@EvaEch0 @BrumAgainstHate) pic.twitter.com/jbA5SkgkNU — I Am Birmingham (@IAmBirmingham) February 20, 2023

“That hate, that ignorance, comes from an area of lack of understanding and people aren’t born full of hate,” they noted.

“That hate is learnt and picked up, so the more that we can be visible, the more that we can educate, the more we can stamp out hate completely.”

“We stand with Brianna and send our condolences to Brianna’s family in this difficult time,” said Adam Khan, co-facilitator of TranSpectrum. “[It] will leave a lasting impact on Brianna’s loved ones – this is a great loss to our community.”

The crowd brought candles and flowers to pay tribute to Brianna as well as signs which read “Brum Against Hate”.

In their tribute, Brianna’s family called her a “much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.”

“She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” they added.