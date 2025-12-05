A UK-wide survey has revealed the highest and lowest performers in UK universities’s LGBTQ+ inclusive rankings, with the University of Brighton being crowned top spot.

Erobella, in collaboration with Pollfish, surveyed over 2,000 students aged 18–24 about LGBTQ+ inclusivity on campus, uncovering a significant divide between some of the UK’s elite institutions. You can explore the interactive UK map here.

Universities were scored on a scale of 1 to 10, with the national average for LGBTQ+ friendliness in higher education at 6.7/10… dragged down by the likes of legendary Oxford, Cambridge and UCL, which scored below average.

The top LGBTQ+ friendly universities are:

1. University of Brighton – 8.7

2. University of Derby – 8.0

3. University of Nottingham – 7.8

4. University of South Wales – 7.7

5. Liverpool John Moores University – 7.6

6. University of Leeds – 7.6

7. Bangor University – 7.5

8. University of Salford – 7.5

9. University of Sussex – 7.5

10. King’s College London – 7.4

Julie Fryatt, chief people officer and LGBTQ+ equity champion at the University of Brighton, said in a statement: “The city of Brighton is known nationally as a hub for diversity and LGBTQ+ pride, and we’ve worked hard to ensure that spirit is reflected on campus.”

She spoke about the campus’s recognition by the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charity: “Our Stonewall Gold Award and this incredible student recognition show that Brighton is a place where LGBTQ+ equity isn’t just a policy – it’s a lived experience.”

The least LGBTQ+ friendly universities are

1. University of Oxford – 6.0

2. University of Cambridge – 5.6

3. University of Portsmouth – 5.5

4. University of Bradford – 5.5

5. University of Dundee – 5.2

The University of Oxford remains the oldest university in UK history. Gemma Nice, certified and multi‑award winning sex and relationshipcCoach at Erobella, suggested she was not surprised by its placement.

“Many of the existing rules and traditions are hundreds of years old and don’t take inclusivity into account,” she said. “These institutions have operated in the same way for centuries and haven’t fully adapted to the changing environments or cultural backgrounds of today’s students.”

These statistics come at a time when A‑level college and sixth-form students are facing the final hurdle of choosing their university. While these findings are not bible, they demonstrate differences in LGBTQ+ campus culture and provide a helpful guide for students from the community in making their decision.

